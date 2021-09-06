checkAd

DSV, 912 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV PANALPINA A/S

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.09.2021, 09:37  |  31   |   |   

Company Announcement No. 912

On 29 July 2021, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 901. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 29 July 2021 to 25 October 2021 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 4,000 million and no more than 4,000,000 shares, corresponding to 1.79% of the share capital at commencement of the programme. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day   Number of shares bought back   Average transaction price   Amount DKK
               
Accumulated trading for days 1-22 789,156   1,532.83   1,209,644,082
23: 30 August 2021   14,000   1,603.15   22,444,100
24: 31 August 2021   56,000   1,614.23   90,396,880
25: 1 September 2021   31,000   1,607.19   49,822,890
26: 2 September 2021   15,000   1,634.96   24,524,400
27: 3 September 2021   35,000   1,640.84   57,429,400
Accumulated trading for days 1-27 940,156   1,546.83   1,454,261,752

As at today, DSV Panalpina A/S holds a total of 1,798,652 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV Panalpina A/S, corresponding to 0.75% of the total number of issued shares of 240,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

Yours sincerely,
DSV Panalpina A/S

 

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DSV, 912 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV PANALPINA A/S Company Announcement No. 912 On 29 July 2021, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 901. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 29 July 2021 to 25 October 2021 purchase own shares …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Adaptimmune Updates Data from its Phase 1 Trial for Liver Cancer at ILCA Showing Clinical Benefit
JD.com Announces New Appointments for JD.com and JD Retail
DNO Scores Bergknapp Upgrade
Savosolar plans to arrange a rights issue of approximately EUR 5.4 – 6.4 million with additional ...
Gentex Targets Light Commercial Vehicles for Its Digital Rearview Mirrors; Supplies Vision & ...
HUTCHMED Announces Selection of Its Shares in the Shanghai-Hong Kong and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock ...
Royal Dutch Shell Plc Second Quarter 2021 Euro and GBP Equivalent Dividend Payments
Transaction in Own Shares
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Good Energy Group plc
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
AC Immune CEO Andrea Pfeifer Receives First SEF.WomenAward for CEO of the Year
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...