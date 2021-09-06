Share buy-back Program
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 43/2021 – 6 SEPTEMBER 2021
On 23 August 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 41/2021 of 23 August 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to
be realized in the period from 24 August 2021 to 30 December 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|
Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|14,400
|814.70
|11,731,709.29
|30 August 2021
|3,500
|808,99
|2.831.454,15
|31 August 2021
|3,163
|814,12
|2.575.072,95
|1 September 2021
|3,500
|827,18
|2.895.126,85
|2 September 2021
|3,500
|829,40
|2.902.885,65
|3 September 2021
|3,500
|827,56
|2.896.463,85
|Accumulated under the program
|31,563
|818.45
|25,832,712,74
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 588,862 shares, corresponding to 1.2% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.
For further information on this Announcement:
CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
www.royalunibrew.com
