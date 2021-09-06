checkAd

Hyundai Motor Presents Carbon Neutral Commitment at IAA Mobility 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
06.09.2021, 09:45  |  31   |   |   

  • Hyundai Motor commits to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045
  • Hyundai's holistic approach focuses on three pillars: clean mobility, next-generation platforms and green energy
  • Hyundai to stop selling internal combustion engine vehicles in Europe, starting in 2035
  • At IAA, Hyundai showcases concepts for upcoming BEV model, all-electric robotaxi, and artistic displays on hydrogen value chain to visitors and digital attendees

SEOUL, South Korea and MUNICH, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company today announced its commitment to become carbon neutral by 2045 at IAA Mobility 2021.

Hyundai's integrated strategy to achieve carbon neutrality rests on the following three pillars: clean mobility, next-generation platforms, and green energy. Hyundai is showcasing the full breadth of its electrified vehicle lineup and latest solutions to progress with positive energy at this year's IAA taking place from September 6 to 12 in Munich, Germany.

"Under our company's vision, Progress for Humanity, Hyundai Motor is determined to do the right thing for the world," said Jaehoon (Jay) Chang, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company. "Climate change is an undeniable challenge that needs everyone's utmost and urgent attention. Hyundai Motor commits to become carbon neutral in its global products and operations by 2045, and we will make investments in cleaner transportation and greener energy solutions to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all."

IAA visitors can locate Hyundai Motor's booth—where the company is exhibiting BEV concepts, all-electric robotaxi model, and artistic displays on hydrogen value chain—in Hall A1, Messe Munich.

IAA Visitors can reach the event's various locations via Hyundai's Blue Lane service, offering the opportunity to experience the brand's latest clean mobility vehicles, including IONIQ 5, NEXO, Kona EV, and Elec City Fuel Cell bus.

Hyundai's demonstration at IAA is available digitally as well. The press conference video is uploaded on Hyundai Motor's Worldwide YouTube channel.

"With a new location and a live-digital hybrid format, this year's IAA is very different from previous events, and we are very happy that we are participating once again as an exhibitor," said Michael Cole, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Europe. "We are excited to be sharing our future company vision, which goes beyond automotive mobility. On top of this, we are outlining our roadmap to enable a carbon neutral society, which is imperative as the future of the planet is at stake."

For more information, please visit
https://www.hyundai.com/worldwide/en/company/newsroom.release.all

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1608875/image_1.jpg
PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1608876/PDF.pdf




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hyundai Motor Presents Carbon Neutral Commitment at IAA Mobility 2021 Hyundai Motor commits to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045 Hyundai's holistic approach focuses on three pillars: clean mobility, next-generation platforms and green energy Hyundai to stop selling internal combustion engine vehicles in Europe, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) issues product license for Abiraterone acetate ...
Matrixport's "Range Sniper" Empowers Stablecoin-holders to Accumulate Bitcoin whilst Earning High ...
Sabio Group Unveils New Brand and Website To Mark Next Stage in its Evolution
Duni Group first in the world to use fossil-free propane gas in paper production - a major step ...
Figures from culture, business, and sport join call for protection of people, planet, and wildlife ...
Veoneer products enable level 3 hands-off self-driving tech
CentralNic Group Plc Appoints Carsten Sjoerup As Chief Technology And Product Officer
Halton's sustainable kitchen ventilation solutions installed in the restaurants of La Samaritaine ...
Peijia Medical Engages Professor Saibal Kar as Exclusive Consultant
Storytel appoints Johan Ståhle and Mark Pasternak as Head of Product and Head of Technology
Titel
Endo Comments on Non-Infringement Ruling in VASOSTRICT Patent Litigation
The Original Bitcoin Protocol: What is It and Why Does It Matter?
5G Empowering the Media Transformation
Playrcart, JustPremium and Vodafone Partner - Enabling Customers to Order Directly within Digital ...
Matillion Recognized in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools
Hisense International and Elaraby Group Sign a Strategic Memorandum of Cooperation
Hemophilia B Market to Climb Swiftly at an 8.9% CAGR During the Study Period [2018-2030], Evaluates ...
Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market worth $2.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Vietnam & Myanmar Crawler Excavator Market - Growth Scenario Post COVID-19 | Arizton
Rokbak Revealed: the New Name for Terex Trucks
Titel
Introducing 'ENVOY Network'
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure
Calliditas Therapeutics has resolved on a directed share issue in the amount of 2.4 million shares, ...
Why Wall Street Is Obsessed With The $1.5 Trillion Wellness Market
Materia Becomes Distribution Partner of Eurox Pharma for German-Produced Medical Cannabis Extracts
The hi Dollar (HI) Lists on UNISWAP
Full Steam Ahead | GAC MOTOR Planning for Growth in the Middle East
Industrial Vending Machine Market worth $1.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...