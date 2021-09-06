checkAd

Share buy-back programme – week 35

06.09.2021   

Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
Euronext Dublin
Other stakeholders

Date        06.09.2021

Share buy-back programme week 35

The share buy-back programme runs from and including 5 August 2021 up to and including 30 September 2021. During this period Ringkjøbing Landbobank will buy-back shares to a maximum market value of DKK 30 million under a share buy-back programme, see company announcement of 30 July 2021.

The programme is implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back programme:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Total purchased under the programme (DKK)
Total in accordance with the last announcement

23,950

739.71

17,716,156
30 August 2021 800 756.56 605,248
31 August 2021 800 754.77 603,816
01 September 2021 700 757.81 530,467
02 September 2021 700 765.14 535,598
03 September 2021 700 759.84 531,888
Total under the current share buy-back programme

27,650

742.25

20,523,173
       
Bought back under share buy-back programme executed in the period 4 February 2021 – 29 July 2021





361,605





622.19





224,988,722
Total bought back 389,255 630.72 245,511,895

With the above transactions, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:

  • 389,255 shares under the share buy-back programmes corresponding to 1.3 % of the company’s share capital.

In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.

Kinds regards,

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker
CEO

Detailed summary of the transactions on the above reporting days

Volume Price Venue Time CET
27 762 XCSE 20210830 9:00:12.240000
26 759 XCSE 20210830 9:11:35.222000
26 756 XCSE 20210830 9:19:32.229000
26 756 XCSE 20210830 9:42:59.015000
26 757 XCSE 20210830 9:57:38.177000
26 756 XCSE 20210830 10:31:22.897000
27 758 XCSE 20210830 11:04:40.360000
28 758 XCSE 20210830 11:04:40.360000
26 759 XCSE 20210830 11:36:29.695000
27 757 XCSE 20210830 12:14:24.682000
27 756 XCSE 20210830 12:42:39.164000
16 756 XCSE 20210830 13:00:37.036000
50 755 XCSE 20210830 14:35:44.186000
2 755 XCSE 20210830 14:35:44.186000
60 755 XCSE 20210830 14:35:44.271000
16 755 XCSE 20210830 14:35:44.271000
25 755 XCSE 20210830 14:36:19.564000
25 754 XCSE 20210830 14:42:55.228000
25 754 XCSE 20210830 14:42:55.228000
1 754 XCSE 20210830 14:42:55.228000
1 754 XCSE 20210830 14:42:55.228000
1 754 XCSE 20210830 14:42:55.228000
26 753 XCSE 20210830 15:01:15.044000
26 753 XCSE 20210830 15:01:15.044000
26 755 XCSE 20210830 15:22:56.454000
27 755 XCSE 20210830 16:04:25.954000
26 755 XCSE 20210830 16:04:25.954000
7 758 XCSE 20210830 16:12:33.345000
148 759 XCSE 20210830 16:22:38.213259
17 762 XCSE 20210831 9:00:14.455000
11 762 XCSE 20210831 9:00:14.472000
27 760 XCSE 20210831 9:20:42.230000
7 759 XCSE 20210831 9:56:33.707000
26 758 XCSE 20210831 9:59:00.026000
26 758 XCSE 20210831 10:21:06.951000
7 760 XCSE 20210831 11:21:17.565000
27 759 XCSE 20210831 11:40:08.152000
26 759 XCSE 20210831 11:41:38.270000
26 757 XCSE 20210831 12:23:32.497000
27 757 XCSE 20210831 12:49:12.032000
300 755 XCSE 20210831 13:27:07.061964
26 758 XCSE 20210831 13:40:19.942000
28 756 XCSE 20210831 14:00:13.465000
27 756 XCSE 20210831 14:26:10.099000
26 752 XCSE 20210831 14:40:41.879000
1 750 XCSE 20210831 15:03:42.149000
27 750 XCSE 20210831 15:03:42.149000
7 751 XCSE 20210831 15:45:58.745000
1 750 XCSE 20210831 15:46:13.346000
26 750 XCSE 20210831 15:46:13.346000
26 748 XCSE 20210831 15:55:33.036000
26 749 XCSE 20210831 16:08:28.891000
28 747 XCSE 20210831 16:26:16.671000
24 745 XCSE 20210831 16:38:25.042356
27 752 XCSE 20210901 9:00:56.012000
13 756 XCSE 20210901 9:17:41.790000
9 756 XCSE 20210901 9:17:41.790000
55 758 XCSE 20210901 9:21:21.742000
27 760 XCSE 20210901 9:38:30.762000
54 759 XCSE 20210901 10:08:51.056000
26 760 XCSE 20210901 10:25:02.330000
26 758 XCSE 20210901 10:42:34.187000
26 761 XCSE 20210901 11:13:03.638000
2 764 XCSE 20210901 11:37:01.064000
26 764 XCSE 20210901 11:40:12.485000
14 762 XCSE 20210901 11:56:35.264000
13 762 XCSE 20210901 11:56:35.264000
26 760 XCSE 20210901 12:18:39.562000
27 757 XCSE 20210901 12:26:33.829000
11 760 XCSE 20210901 12:55:04.290000
10 760 XCSE 20210901 12:55:04.290000
7 760 XCSE 20210901 12:55:04.290000
26 759 XCSE 20210901 13:31:19.613000
27 758 XCSE 20210901 14:10:19.560000
27 757 XCSE 20210901 14:24:11.437000
27 754 XCSE 20210901 14:50:40.436000
27 754 XCSE 20210901 15:15:02.786000
27 755 XCSE 20210901 15:50:59.710000
27 754 XCSE 20210901 15:57:28.764000
15 757 XCSE 20210901 16:09:34.683591
98 757 XCSE 20210901 16:09:34.683620
27 763 XCSE 20210902 9:04:25.326000
27 763 XCSE 20210902 9:04:25.326000
26 768 XCSE 20210902 9:16:51.433000
27 772 XCSE 20210902 9:27:17.303000
26 770 XCSE 20210902 9:39:29.046000
7 774 XCSE 20210902 10:11:01.364000
19 774 XCSE 20210902 10:11:01.369000
26 774 XCSE 20210902 10:13:39.729000
27 775 XCSE 20210902 10:43:01.341000
26 773 XCSE 20210902 11:02:26.662000
27 769 XCSE 20210902 11:15:30.592000
27 766 XCSE 20210902 11:26:19.779000
27 765 XCSE 20210902 11:44:20.633000
9 764 XCSE 20210902 13:02:11.435000
32 764 XCSE 20210902 13:07:24.050000
13 763 XCSE 20210902 13:31:20.760000
27 762 XCSE 20210902 13:41:34.848000
54 762 XCSE 20210902 13:41:34.848000
11 762 XCSE 20210902 14:27:52.474000
17 762 XCSE 20210902 14:27:52.474000
27 762 XCSE 20210902 15:07:11.456000
26 760 XCSE 20210902 15:18:33.104000
26 762 XCSE 20210902 16:07:02.425000
25 762 XCSE 20210902 16:07:02.425000
13 762 XCSE 20210902 16:07:02.448000
5 761 XCSE 20210902 16:20:30.348000
22 761 XCSE 20210902 16:20:30.348000
5 761 XCSE 20210902 16:28:07.019000
20 761 XCSE 20210902 16:28:07.019000
26 760 XCSE 20210902 16:30:16.636000
23 759 XCSE 20210902 16:43:27.577000
27 763 XCSE 20210903 9:02:57.342000
19 765 XCSE 20210903 9:07:10.300000
7 765 XCSE 20210903 9:07:10.300000
14 762 XCSE 20210903 9:31:09.507000
28 765 XCSE 20210903 9:48:01.360000
26 762 XCSE 20210903 9:48:11.733000
27 761 XCSE 20210903 9:57:49.020000
1 760 XCSE 20210903 10:05:28.968000
25 760 XCSE 20210903 10:05:28.968000
28 761 XCSE 20210903 10:26:43.257000
26 760 XCSE 20210903 10:56:03.368000
8 760 XCSE 20210903 11:23:17.306000
37 760 XCSE 20210903 11:23:17.323000
7 760 XCSE 20210903 11:23:17.324000
9 761 XCSE 20210903 11:40:33.023000
15 761 XCSE 20210903 11:40:33.023000
2 761 XCSE 20210903 11:40:33.024000
7 760 XCSE 20210903 12:31:01.559000
44 761 XCSE 20210903 12:33:57.131000
9 761 XCSE 20210903 12:33:57.134000
30 761 XCSE 20210903 13:29:42.580000
21 761 XCSE 20210903 13:29:42.580000
9 761 XCSE 20210903 13:29:42.602000
27 759 XCSE 20210903 14:30:02.725000
27 760 XCSE 20210903 14:36:55.321000
26 758 XCSE 20210903 15:21:01.023000
26 756 XCSE 20210903 15:35:58.111000
7 756 XCSE 20210903 15:52:59.054000
16 756 XCSE 20210903 15:52:59.054000
12 756 XCSE 20210903 16:03:07.136000
13 756 XCSE 20210903 16:03:07.136000
120 757 XCSE 20210903 16:13:57.215196

 

Attachment





