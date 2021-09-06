checkAd

GenScript ProBio Enters into Agreement with SYNIMMUNE for Manufacturing of their Innovative Antibody Drug

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
06.09.2021, 10:00  |  26   |   |   

NANJING, China, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GenScript ProBio is delighted to announce the signing of a manufacturing service agreement for Synimmune's innovative FLYSYN antibody project for clinical Phase II production.

Logo

FLYSYN is a fms-like tyrosine kinase 3 (FLT3) specific antibody for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients in complete remission. FLYSYN was recently evaluated in a Phase I/II study in Germany. FLYSYN contains a genetic optimization of its Fc-part resulting in optimized binding to cells expressing the Fc receptor, particularly Natural Killer (NK) cells, and thus substantially improved antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC).

GenScript ProBio's GMP manufacturing center follows the internationally leading design concept and is a true "zero-crossover, unidirectional flow" plant, which meets FDA, EMA and NMPA regulatory requirements. Strict physical isolation measures are adopted in the whole facility, which ensures the manufacturing of multiple samples at the same time.

"GenScript ProBio and SYNIMMUNE GmbH entered into collaboration on FLYSYN antibody project for technology transfer and manufacturing of  drug substance and drug product for Clinical Phase II trials, it is our pleasure to support this innovative antibody project," said Dr. Brian Min, CEO of GenScript ProBio, "GenScript ProBio's GMP manufacturing center meets global regulatory requirements. ProBio's technology transfer team has established a comprehensive and refined technology transfer process and has implemented comprehensive risk control in the technology transfer process, which ensures the smooth tech transfer. We look forward to the further progress of this innovative antibody project."

"We are pleased to enter into a partnership with GenScript ProBio, a highly professional and competent CDMO. We are confident that GenScript ProBio will produce SYNIMMUNE's lead antibody drug product FLYSYN to all global quality GMP standards within the agreed upon timeline. We are planning to test FLYSYN in an international, multicenter Phase II clinical study in AML patients to obtain additional indications for efficacy in this poorly treated patient population," said Dr. Martin Steiner, CEO of SYNIMMUNE GmbH.

About SYNIMMUNE

SYNIMMUNE GmbH is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development of innovative and effective mono- and bispecific anti-tumor antibodies for the treatment of patients suffering from life-threatening diseases, with a focus on orphan hematopoietic malignancies. SYNIMMUNE's lead product candidate is the FLT3 specific antibody FLYSYN, which was recently tested in a first-in-human phase I/II clinical study in AML patients. SYNIMMUNE GmbH is a spin-off of the Department of Immunology of the University of Tuebingen, Germany.

More information: http://www.synimmune.de

About GenScript ProBio

GenScript ProBio is the biologics CDMO segment of GenScript, proactively providing end-to-end service from drug discovery to commercialization with proactive strategies, professional solutions and efficient processes in antibody drug and gene and cell therapy to accelerate drug development for customers.

GenScript ProBio's innovative solutions for antibody drug development include antibody drug discovery, antibody engineering and antibody characterization. GenScript ProBio has successfully delivered multiple CMC and GMP manufacturing projects.

GenScript ProBio's total gene and cell therapy solution covers CMC of plasmid and virus for IND filing as well as clinical manufacturing and commercial manufacturing. Our quality management systems ensure phase appropriate compliance, data integrity and traceability.

More information: https://www.genscriptprobio.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1325849/GENSCRIPT__Logo.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GenScript ProBio Enters into Agreement with SYNIMMUNE for Manufacturing of their Innovative Antibody Drug NANJING, China, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - GenScript ProBio is delighted to announce the signing of a manufacturing service agreement for Synimmune's innovative FLYSYN antibody project for clinical Phase II production. FLYSYN is a fms-like …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) issues product license for Abiraterone acetate ...
Matrixport's "Range Sniper" Empowers Stablecoin-holders to Accumulate Bitcoin whilst Earning High ...
Sabio Group Unveils New Brand and Website To Mark Next Stage in its Evolution
Duni Group first in the world to use fossil-free propane gas in paper production - a major step ...
Figures from culture, business, and sport join call for protection of people, planet, and wildlife ...
Veoneer products enable level 3 hands-off self-driving tech
CentralNic Group Plc Appoints Carsten Sjoerup As Chief Technology And Product Officer
Halton's sustainable kitchen ventilation solutions installed in the restaurants of La Samaritaine ...
Peijia Medical Engages Professor Saibal Kar as Exclusive Consultant
Storytel appoints Johan Ståhle and Mark Pasternak as Head of Product and Head of Technology
Titel
Endo Comments on Non-Infringement Ruling in VASOSTRICT Patent Litigation
The Original Bitcoin Protocol: What is It and Why Does It Matter?
5G Empowering the Media Transformation
Playrcart, JustPremium and Vodafone Partner - Enabling Customers to Order Directly within Digital ...
Matillion Recognized in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools
Hisense International and Elaraby Group Sign a Strategic Memorandum of Cooperation
Hemophilia B Market to Climb Swiftly at an 8.9% CAGR During the Study Period [2018-2030], Evaluates ...
Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market worth $2.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Vietnam & Myanmar Crawler Excavator Market - Growth Scenario Post COVID-19 | Arizton
Rokbak Revealed: the New Name for Terex Trucks
Titel
Introducing 'ENVOY Network'
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure
Calliditas Therapeutics has resolved on a directed share issue in the amount of 2.4 million shares, ...
Why Wall Street Is Obsessed With The $1.5 Trillion Wellness Market
Materia Becomes Distribution Partner of Eurox Pharma for German-Produced Medical Cannabis Extracts
The hi Dollar (HI) Lists on UNISWAP
Full Steam Ahead | GAC MOTOR Planning for Growth in the Middle East
Industrial Vending Machine Market worth $1.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...