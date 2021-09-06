checkAd

Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler shows sustainable mobility

Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler shows sustainable mobility

06.09.2021
IAA Mobility 2021

Schaeffler shows sustainable mobility
 
 

- Schaeffler demonstrates at the IAA Mobility (Hall B3, A80) how sustainable mobility can be designed

- Schaeffler shows innovations in e-mobility, such as 3in1 electric axle systems, thermal management and 800 V power electronics

- Schaeffler rolling chassis as an innovative mobility concept for urban spaces

- Hydrogen technology as a key to a carbon-neutral future


Herzogenaurach/Munich| September 6, 2021 | The automotive and industrial supplier Schaeffler is presenting its vision of sustainable mobility in its "On Track to Sustainable Mobility" showcase at IAA Mobility 2021. Along with product innovations such as its 3-in-1 electric axle systems, thermal management technology and 800-volt power electronics, the company is presenting a modular rolling chassis for completely new urban mobility solutions. The showcase also features alternative energy carriers, such as hydrogen for both stationary and mobile applications. "Here at Schaeffler, we take environmental and social responsibility seriously. Sustainability is hardwired into our DNA and is an integral part of our Roadmap 2025," commented group CEO Klaus Rosenfeld. "By leveraging our innovative powertrain, chassis and alternative mobility technologies and our comprehensive understanding of the energy chain, we are making a major contribution to achieving global climate targets. In doing so, we are sustainably pioneering motion to advance how the world moves."

Schaeffler innovations in the field of e-mobility
Schaeffler sees the transformation currently taking place in the automotive industry as a major opportunity. "The trend towards electric and alternative mobility concepts is a key driver of innovation for our products and business models," said Schaeffler CEO Automotive Technologies, Matthias Zink. "We are building our position as our customers' preferred technology partner by harnessing our expertise in components and systems to develop innovative, customized solutions for shaping this transformation."

