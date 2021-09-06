checkAd

Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler and Mobileye to Industrialize Self-Driving Shuttles

Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler and Mobileye to Industrialize Self-Driving Shuttles

IAA Mobility 2021

Schaeffler and Mobileye to Industrialize Self-Driving Shuttles
 
 

- Schaeffler and Mobileye are advancing the industrialization of autonomous vehicles

- The collaboration pairs the engineering and industrialization expertise in the drivetrain and chassis fields from Schaeffler with Mobileye's longstanding know-how and leadership in driver assistance and autonomous driving systems

- Self-driving, highly flexible and customizable vehicle platform will be available from 2023


Herzogenaurach/Munich | September 6, 2021 | The automotive and industrial supplier Schaeffler and Mobileye, an Intel Company and leading provider of automated driving solutions, have agreed on a long-term cooperation. "Rapid regulatory and technological change, increasing urbanization and growing social awareness of mobility are increasing the need for alternative, novel concepts such as autonomous people or logistics movers," says Matthias Zink, CEO Automotive Technologies at Schaeffler AG. "They play a crucial role in sustainable mobility and are a future field in our Roadmap 2025. With the partnership with Mobileye, we want to develop autonomous shuttles to series production."

The rolling chassis from Schaeffler, a modular platform for new mobility concepts, is combined with the Mobileye Drive(TM) self-driving system. The goal: to develop a new, flexible platform for self-driving shuttles and other vehicle products at full automation level 4 and to offer customers worldwide solutions for Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) and Transportation-as-a-Service (TaaS). "Mobileye Drive(TM) is a versatile, scalable solution that enables any vehicle type to become self-driving. The new and innovative Schaeffler rolling chassis vehicle platform equipped with Mobileye Drive will enable broad deployment of autonomous shuttles and other driverless transportation solutions starting in the next couple of years," says Johann Jungwirth, Vice President of Mobility-as-a-Service at Mobileye.

Wertpapier


