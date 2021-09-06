ICG NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR SHAREHOLDINGS
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BYT1DJ19
Issuer Name
INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Aviva PLC
City of registered office (if applicable)
London
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
02-Sep-2021
6. Date on which Issuer notified
03-Sep-2021
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|.
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights held in issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|6.120000
|0.000000
|6.120000
|17775665
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|6.090000
|0.000000
|6.090000
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
|Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|GB00BYT1DJ19
|14590210
|3185455
|5.020000
|1.100000
|Sub Total 8.A
|17775665
|6.120000%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
