1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BYT1DJ19 Issuer Name INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Aviva PLC City of registered office (if applicable) London Country of registered office (if applicable) United Kingdom 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

02-Sep-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified

03-Sep-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 6.120000 0.000000 6.120000 17775665 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 6.090000 0.000000 6.090000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BYT1DJ19 14590210 3185455 5.020000 1.100000 Sub Total 8.A 17775665 6.120000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))