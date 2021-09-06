checkAd

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 18 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program of DKK 10bn in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).  The first phase, which started on 1 December 2020, was completed on 29 April 2021. The total market value of the shares acquired in the first phase amounted to DKK 3.3 bn.

During the second phase of the program running from 12 May 2021 up to 30 September 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 6.7bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 30 August to 3 September:                                                   

  Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 112,708   1,711,207,143
30 August 2021 110 17,307.2727 1,903,800
31 August 2021 205 17,048.8293 3,495,010
1 September 2021 526 17,055.6084 8,971,250
2 September 2021 295 17,128.6441 5,052,950
3 September 2021 30 17,543.3333 526,300
Total 30 August-3 September 1,166   19,949,310
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 3 September* 1,236 17,109.1853 21,146,953
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 66,684   1,129,594,530
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 115,110   1,752,303,406
  Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,
