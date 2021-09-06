Maersk Drilling Has Improved Visibility, Strengthened Balance Sheet, SEB Says in Upgrade
(PLX AI) – Maersk Drilling has improved visibility after landing more than $800 million in new contracts, SEB analysts said, upgrading the stock to buy from hold. Price target raised to DKK 300 from DKK 280The company also strengthened its balance …
(PLX AI) – Maersk Drilling has improved visibility after landing more than $800 million in new contracts, SEB analysts said, upgrading the stock to buy from hold. Price target raised to DKK 300 from DKK 280The company also strengthened its balance …
- (PLX AI) – Maersk Drilling has improved visibility after landing more than $800 million in new contracts, SEB analysts said, upgrading the stock to buy from hold.
- Price target raised to DKK 300 from DKK 280
- The company also strengthened its balance sheet when it sold Maersk Inspirer
- The company should see a healthy uptick in activity from 2023 to 2025, SEB said
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare