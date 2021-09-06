DGAP-News Deutsche Beteiligungs AG establishes a subsidiary in Italy
Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG| 06.09.2021, 10:24 | 38 | 0 |
|
DGAP-News: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Key word(s): Private Equity
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG establishes a subsidiary in Italy
DBAG Italia is led by Giovanni Revoltella (born 1978). He has been involved in investments in medium-sized companies in Italy and other European countries for more than 15 years - at Argan Capital based in London, and most recently as a partner and co-head of industrial technology at Capvis, based in Switzerland. As Senior Advisor, Antonio Corbani (born 1960) will continue to support DBAG in evaluating investment opportunities in Italy. He has more than 25 years of investment experience in acquiring and developing medium-sized Italian companies. Both Mr Revoltella and Mr Corbani have a wide range of experience in managing companies from private equity portfolios, with different investment approaches (growth, internationalisation, strategic repositioning, restructuring) and across economic cycles.Dt. Beteiligungs AG Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- DBAG Italia will open office in Milan to strengthen presence
- Giovanni Revoltella joins as Partner
- Growth Equity investments for family businesses
- Focus on companies with B2B business models
DBAG Italia is led by Giovanni Revoltella (born 1978). He has been involved in investments in medium-sized companies in Italy and other European countries for more than 15 years - at Argan Capital based in London, and most recently as a partner and co-head of industrial technology at Capvis, based in Switzerland. As Senior Advisor, Antonio Corbani (born 1960) will continue to support DBAG in evaluating investment opportunities in Italy. He has more than 25 years of investment experience in acquiring and developing medium-sized Italian companies. Both Mr Revoltella and Mr Corbani have a wide range of experience in managing companies from private equity portfolios, with different investment approaches (growth, internationalisation, strategic repositioning, restructuring) and across economic cycles.
|Diskussion: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0