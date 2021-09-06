EQT Falls 5% After Nordea Downgrades to Sell Autor: PLX AI | 06.09.2021, 10:20 | 21 | 0 | 0 06.09.2021, 10:20 | (PLX AI) – EQT shares fell 5% in morning trading after Nordea downgraded the stock to sell from hold. While AUM growth has been exponential since EQT's IPO, this is bound to slow down, Nordea saidPrice target of SEK 315 implies a 21% downside from … (PLX AI) – EQT shares fell 5% in morning trading after Nordea downgraded the stock to sell from hold. While AUM growth has been exponential since EQT's IPO, this is bound to slow down, Nordea saidPrice target of SEK 315 implies a 21% downside from … (PLX AI) – EQT shares fell 5% in morning trading after Nordea downgraded the stock to sell from hold.

While AUM growth has been exponential since EQT's IPO, this is bound to slow down, Nordea said

Price target of SEK 315 implies a 21% downside from the current share price EQT Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

EQT Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer