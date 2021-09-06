checkAd

DGAP-News SPD state chair Franziska Giffey visits HPS Home Power Solutions, supplier of the world's first home solar-hydrogen power plant

SPD state chair Franziska Giffey visits HPS Home Power Solutions, supplier of the world's first home solar-hydrogen power plant

SPD state chair Franziska Giffey visits HPS Home Power Solutions, supplier of the world's first home solar-hydrogen power plant

Berlin, 6 September 2021 - On 3 September 2021, Franziska Giffey, chair of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) in Berlin, and other policymakers paid a visit to technology company HPS Home Power Solutions GmbH (HPS) in Berlin-Adlershof. HPS is the provider of picea, the world's first solar-hydrogen power plant for one- and two-family houses.

Can I fully supply my home with electricity generated from solar panels on my roof even in winter? Is it possible to generate and use hydrogen as a private individual? And how safe is green hydrogen in the home? These were just some of the questions discussed last Friday by Zeyad Abul-Ella, Managing Director and co-founder of HPS, and the Berlin delegation. On behalf of the HPS staff, technical expert Ramona Jenkins provided an insight into the daily work of HPS's development department. Ms. Giffey was impressed by the potential applications of green hydrogen for long-term storage and the innovative capacity of HPS. She also stressed the importance of picea for climate protection in the private home sector.

"We are delighted to have Ms. Giffey and her delegation here at HPS," said Managing Director Abul-Ella. "The growing attention paid to HPS and picea really shows us that we all want to advance climate protection together based on innovative solutions. picea, our solar-hydrogen power plant, is an important component in this context, as it enables grid-independent year-round carbon-free power supply."

Since the start of production at the end of 2020, the picea system has already been sold more than 120 times. This year, HPS has entered into partnership agreements with the distributor Energieinsel and the planning and project development company Wohnwerke. HPS has won the Handelsblatt Energy Award 2020 and The smarter E Award 2021 for its achievements, innovations and the development of picea. The company regularly holds webinars to inform interested parties about the latest picea developments. The next webinar will take place on 22 September 2021 (see https://www.homepowersolutions.de/webinar).

