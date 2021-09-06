First Radisson RED in central London opens its doors

Today, the first Radisson RED hotel in central London, the Radisson RED London Greenwich The O2 , open s its doors. Located in London’s hip borough of Greenwich, complete with dreamy riverside views, excellent attractions, and just minutes from central London, this fun and bold lifestyle, select-service hotel is ready to rock the English capital.

Radisson RED London Greenwich The O2 is located near the Royal Museums Greenwich, including the Cutty Sark, the National Maritime Museum, and the Royal Observatory, home of the famous Prime Meridian, where east meets west. This area of Greenwich in southeast London is the perfect location for guests to feel the buzz of one of the capital’s hippest boroughs. The hotel is located nearby the O2 Arena, the world’s most popular entertainment arena for concerts and events with world-famous artists, as well as big sport and entertainment events from across the globe.

Tom Flanagan Karttunen, Area Senior Vice President for Radisson Hotel Group in Northern & Western Europe, says: “We’re thrilled to expand our bold, playful, and eclectic Radisson RED brand in London, and strengthen our position as the leading international hotel group in the region. Radisson RED London Greenwich The O2’s location is ideal for visitors looking to explore either maritime Greenwich or the many other attractions across London, while enjoying Radisson RED’s unique twist on hospitality.”

Vivek Chadha, managing director of Nine Group and owner of the Radisson RED London Greenwich The O2, comments: “We’re delighted to celebrate the opening of the striking Radisson RED in Greenwich. As we look to the much anticipated return of live music, concerts, sport and entertainment, the Radisson RED London Greenwich The O2 is perfectly situated to provide visitors with a safe and inspiring environment bought together with seamless technology. We’re especially excited to introduce the stunning rooftop bar ‘NINE’ which will deliver panoramic views across Greenwich, Canary Wharf and The O2. The pandemic has taught us the power of local and made us better hoteliers in the process. This hotel draws inspiration from the local area which guests can enjoy through the hotel’s design, creative food and drink offerings, art, furnishings and of course, the local experiences.”