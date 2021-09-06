Sabio Group Unveils New Brand and Website To Mark Next Stage in its Evolution

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Sabio Group has launched its new brand and corporate

website as it prepares to cement its position at the forefront of the

multi-billion-pound customer experience and contact centre technology industry.



To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/playe

rs/uk/8946451-sabio-group-unveils-new-brand-and-website-to-mark-next-stage-in-it

s-evolution/ .





The leading CX tech and services provider unveiled details of its new modernre-brand today following an aggressive growth trajectory during the last 18months.A bold, unique and striking new logo complete with a distinctive butcomplementary colour pallete has been rolled out to strengthen Sabio's visual,global identity.Prominent typography, iconography and additional illustrative imagery completethe re-brand, which also includes a revamp of the company's corporate website.Tim Pickard, Chief Marketing Officer at Sabio Group, said : "It's clear that ourbusiness has undergone a significant transformation in recent years and as Sabiocontinues to mature and progress it is absolutely vital that our brand evolveswith us."Bringing things together is at the heart of who we are and what we offer - andthat was the thinking behind our re-brand. With our business having changeddramatically, we wanted to represent that change as powerfully as possiblethrough our new brand identity."Tim continued : "Today's launch - complete with our distinctive new logo, are-designed corporate website and newly launched company values - satisfies whatSabio stands for and, at the same time, positions us strongly to continue withour ongoing evolution and growth strategy."Since 2019, Sabio has successfully completed and integrated nine acquisitions,rapidly enhancing the firm's growth in the UK, France, Netherlands and Spain inEurope as well as in Singapore and Malaysia in Southeast Asia.Currently, Sabio has more than 1000 staff and more than 600 clients globally.For more information, visit Sabio Group's new corporate website athttp://www.sabiogroup.com/ .About Sabio Group:Sabio Group, which includes Sabio, Anana, DVELP, flexAnswer and Coverage Group,delivers solutions and services that seamlessly combine digital and humaninteractions to support outstanding customer experiences. The group works withmajor brands worldwide, including Aegon, AXA Assistance, Bankia, BBVA, BGL,Caixabank, DHL, Essent, GovTech, HomeServe, Liverpool Victoria, M1, OfficeDepot, Saga, Sainsbury's Argos, Telefónica, Think Money and Transcom Worldwide.