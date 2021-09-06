checkAd

Sabio Group Unveils New Brand and Website To Mark Next Stage in its Evolution

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Sabio Group has launched its new brand and corporate
website as it prepares to cement its position at the forefront of the
multi-billion-pound customer experience and contact centre technology industry.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/playe
rs/uk/8946451-sabio-group-unveils-new-brand-and-website-to-mark-next-stage-in-it
s-evolution/ .

The leading CX tech and services provider unveiled details of its new modern
re-brand today following an aggressive growth trajectory during the last 18
months.

A bold, unique and striking new logo complete with a distinctive but
complementary colour pallete has been rolled out to strengthen Sabio's visual,
global identity.

Prominent typography, iconography and additional illustrative imagery complete
the re-brand, which also includes a revamp of the company's corporate website.

Tim Pickard, Chief Marketing Officer at Sabio Group, said : "It's clear that our
business has undergone a significant transformation in recent years and as Sabio
continues to mature and progress it is absolutely vital that our brand evolves
with us.

"Bringing things together is at the heart of who we are and what we offer - and
that was the thinking behind our re-brand. With our business having changed
dramatically, we wanted to represent that change as powerfully as possible
through our new brand identity."

Tim continued : "Today's launch - complete with our distinctive new logo, a
re-designed corporate website and newly launched company values - satisfies what
Sabio stands for and, at the same time, positions us strongly to continue with
our ongoing evolution and growth strategy."

Since 2019, Sabio has successfully completed and integrated nine acquisitions,
rapidly enhancing the firm's growth in the UK, France, Netherlands and Spain in
Europe as well as in Singapore and Malaysia in Southeast Asia.

Currently, Sabio has more than 1000 staff and more than 600 clients globally.

For more information, visit Sabio Group's new corporate website at
http://www.sabiogroup.com/ .

About Sabio Group:

Sabio Group, which includes Sabio, Anana, DVELP, flexAnswer and Coverage Group,
delivers solutions and services that seamlessly combine digital and human
interactions to support outstanding customer experiences. The group works with
major brands worldwide, including Aegon, AXA Assistance, Bankia, BBVA, BGL,
Caixabank, DHL, Essent, GovTech, HomeServe, Liverpool Victoria, M1, Office
Depot, Saga, Sainsbury's Argos, Telefónica, Think Money and Transcom Worldwide.

http://www.sabiogroup.com/

http://www.twitter.com/sabiosense

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZeFa317Pt2E

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1607450/Sabio_Logo.jpg

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/158461/5012049
OTS: Sabio Group



Sabio Group Unveils New Brand and Website To Mark Next Stage in its Evolution Sabio Group has launched its new brand and corporate website as it prepares to cement its position at the forefront of the multi-billion-pound customer experience and contact centre technology industry. To view the Multimedia News Release, please …

