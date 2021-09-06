checkAd

Chemical Anchors Market Size Worth $1.20 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 4.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
06.09.2021, 11:05  |  48   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global chemical anchors market size is expected to reach USD 1.20 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2028. Rising demand for chemical anchors across industrial and infrastructure projects owing to their superior performance and durability is expected to propel market growth.

Grand View Research Logo

Furthermore, the growing demand for anchors that are easy to install and are more efficient and reliable, coupled with the popularity of the technologies used in its production, is driving manufacturers to continuously engage in innovation, requiring them to take the necessary steps to maintain and improve the product standards.

Key Insights & Findings:

  • By product, capsule adhesive anchors are expected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period owing to the increasing use of the product in the infrastructure and commercial segments
  • In terms of resin, unsaturated polyester chemical anchors are primarily used in masonry and uncracked concrete applications. However, methacrylates and pure epoxy type anchors are better suited for more demanding applications, including rebar and fractured concrete
  • The rising construction spending, particularly in the emerging economies, is a key factor promoting growth in the chemical anchor industry. Rising product awareness, coupled with the high consumer spending in the residential sector, is propelling the demand for chemical anchors
  • In the U.S., the demand for chemical anchors is expected to increase on account of the growing investments in infrastructure repair and rebuilding. Chemical anchors are being used in a majority of steel constructions, column bases, and scaffold anchoring
  • Manufacturers in the chemical anchor industry are involved in adopting several strategies, including acquisition, joint venture, new product development, and geographical expansion, which aid in enhancing their market penetration

Read 100 page market research report, "Chemical Anchors Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Injectable Adhesive, Capsule Adhesive), By Resin (Epoxy Acrylate, Hybrid Systems), By Application (Infrastructure, Industrial), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2028", by Grand View Research.

Seite 1 von 3
XRP zu USD jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Chemical Anchors Market Size Worth $1.20 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 4.1%: Grand View Research, Inc. SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The global chemical anchors market size is expected to reach USD 1.20 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2028. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) issues product license for Abiraterone acetate ...
Matrixport's "Range Sniper" Empowers Stablecoin-holders to Accumulate Bitcoin whilst Earning High ...
Duni Group first in the world to use fossil-free propane gas in paper production - a major step ...
Sabio Group Unveils New Brand and Website To Mark Next Stage in its Evolution
Veoneer products enable level 3 hands-off self-driving tech
Figures from culture, business, and sport join call for protection of people, planet, and wildlife ...
CentralNic Group Plc Appoints Carsten Sjoerup As Chief Technology And Product Officer
Chemical Anchors Market Size Worth $1.20 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 4.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.
GenScript ProBio Enters into Agreement with SYNIMMUNE for Manufacturing of their Innovative ...
Hyundai Motor Presents Carbon Neutral Commitment at IAA Mobility 2021
Titel
Endo Comments on Non-Infringement Ruling in VASOSTRICT Patent Litigation
The Original Bitcoin Protocol: What is It and Why Does It Matter?
5G Empowering the Media Transformation
Playrcart, JustPremium and Vodafone Partner - Enabling Customers to Order Directly within Digital ...
Matillion Recognized in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools
Hisense International and Elaraby Group Sign a Strategic Memorandum of Cooperation
Hemophilia B Market to Climb Swiftly at an 8.9% CAGR During the Study Period [2018-2030], Evaluates ...
Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market worth $2.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Vietnam & Myanmar Crawler Excavator Market - Growth Scenario Post COVID-19 | Arizton
Erik Selin invests MNOK 104 in Zwipe through private placement
Titel
Introducing 'ENVOY Network'
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure
Calliditas Therapeutics has resolved on a directed share issue in the amount of 2.4 million shares, ...
Why Wall Street Is Obsessed With The $1.5 Trillion Wellness Market
Materia Becomes Distribution Partner of Eurox Pharma for German-Produced Medical Cannabis Extracts
The hi Dollar (HI) Lists on UNISWAP
Full Steam Ahead | GAC MOTOR Planning for Growth in the Middle East
Industrial Vending Machine Market worth $1.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.09.21BENEO Transforms Settling Pond into Wildlife Haven
Accesswire | Analysen
30.08.21Romeo Doge is Looking to Launch its Deflationary Token in the Market with Fixed Liquidity
PR Newswire (engl.) | Pressemitteilungen
30.08.21FORTUNE 500 HEALTH CARE CUSTOMER EXPANDS USE OF DATA443 SENSITIVE CONTENT MANAGER PLATFORM FOR RANSOMWARE-FREE CONTENT SHARING TO HOSPITAL SUB-BOARD MANAGEMENT TEAMS
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
27.08.21DGAP-News: PAYBIS LTD: Die zehn Größten Kryptowährungen im Jahr 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
25.08.21DATA443 EXPANDS LEADERSHIP IN DATA PROTECTION WITH ENGAGEMENT BY ONE OF THE LARGEST DOMESTIC WHOLESALE ELECTRIC ENERGY SUPPLIERS
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21Cryptocurrency Market to Reach $4.94 Billion, Globally, By 2030 at 12.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research
PR Newswire (engl.) | Pressemitteilungen
23.08.21DATA443 CONTINUES INTERNATIONAL GROWTH IN THE ASIA-PACIFIC WITH NEW ENGAGEMENT TO DELIVER PRIVACY & DATA SERVICES TO GOVERNMENT ENTITY
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21New EnOcean CEO: Raoul Wijgergangs Supersedes Andreas Schneider
Accesswire | Analysen
18.08.21DATA443 CONTINUES LEADERSHIP IN THE PROTECTION OF SENSITIVE DATA WITH ENGAGEMENT BY FINANCIAL MARKETS SELF REGULATORY ORGANIZATION
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten