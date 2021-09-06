checkAd

Eezy Oyj - Managers Transactions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.09.2021, 11:15  |  20   |   |   

EEZY PLC -- MANAGERS TRANSACTIONS -- 6 SEPTEMBER 2021 AT 12:15

Eezy Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: NoHo Partners Oyj
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Timo Laine
Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Eezy Oyj
LEI: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54_20210906110747_10
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-09-03
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000322326
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 100,000 Unit price: 6.88 EUR
(2): Volume: 160,136 Unit price: 6.88 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 260,136 Volume weighted average price: 6.88 EUR


Additional information:

Hannu Nyman, CFO, tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913, hannu.nyman@eezy.fi





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Eezy Oyj - Managers Transactions EEZY PLC - MANAGERS TRANSACTIONS - 6 SEPTEMBER 2021 AT 12:15 Eezy Oyj - Managers' Transactions____________________________________________ Person subject to the notification requirementName: NoHo Partners OyjPosition: Closely associated …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
JD.com Announces New Appointments for JD.com and JD Retail
Subscription period for shares based on Savosolar Plc’s Warrant Plan 3-2020 starts on 6 September ...
DNO Scores Bergknapp Upgrade
FLSmidth’s acquisition of TK Mining to exclude thyssenkrupp’s mining activities in India
Savosolar plans to arrange a rights issue of approximately EUR 5.4 – 6.4 million with additional ...
Gentex Targets Light Commercial Vehicles for Its Digital Rearview Mirrors; Supplies Vision & ...
HUTCHMED Announces Selection of Its Shares in the Shanghai-Hong Kong and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Royal Dutch Shell Plc Second Quarter 2021 Euro and GBP Equivalent Dividend Payments
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
AC Immune CEO Andrea Pfeifer Receives First SEF.WomenAward for CEO of the Year
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...