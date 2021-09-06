Sunrise UPC is the 5G Speed Champion

"Our unique infrastructure offers fiber-like internet speeds to over 90% of Swiss households - whether with fiber optics, the cable network, partner networks or 5G. The Sunrise UPC 5G network is especially instrumental in bringing the fastest Internet to areas with a lack of powerful fixed network lines. And our customers don't have to skip out on 5G abroad either. We are also a leader in 5G roaming," says André Krause, CEO of Sunrise UPC.



The OpenSignal 5G Experience Report names the Sunrise UPC 5G network as overall winner in 5 out of 7 categories*. It shows that the Sunrise UPC 5G strategy, with the early launch as Switzerland's first 5G operator in spring 2019, is continuing to pay off for customers. Sunrise UPC customers have the fastest speed on 5G of anyone in Switzerland. Almost 200 Mbit/s on average (!) are available per customer. The competition ranks well behind Sunrise UPC, lagging behind by around 20% and more. The value achieved by Sunrise UPC is about twice as fast as what the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) has envisaged as the target for the 5G standard (ITU IIMT 2020) for broadly covered areas (100 Mbit/s). The values achieved by the Sunrise UPC 5G network therefore rank among the best in the world.

