RESULT OF SEK CREDIT OPERATION
|Auction
|Auction results
|Auction date
|2021-09-06
|Payment date
|2021-09-06
|Maturity date
|2021-12-06
|Term
|13 weeks
|Offered volume, SEK bn
|Unlimited
|Total bid amount, SEK bn
|0
|Number of bids
|0
|Alloted volume, SEK bn
|0
|Interest rate
|Repo rate
|Auction
|Auction results
|Auction date
|2021-09-06
|Payment date
|2021-09-06
|Maturity date
|2022-03-07
|Term
|26 weeks
|Offered volume, SEK bn
|Unlimited
|Total bid amount, SEK bn
|0
|Number of bids
|0
|Alloted volume, SEK bn
|0
|Interest rate
|Repo rate
