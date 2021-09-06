AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Shop Apotheke NV - Covid-19 bonanza over yet?

The company is one of the leading online pharmacies in Europe, enjoying significant first mover advantages. Still, despite significant growth, Shop Apotheke has not yet managed to profitable run the business.

Shop Apotheke Europe NV (Initiation) Retail MCap EUR 2.8bn

What’s it all about?

We are initiating coverage of Shop Apotheke (SAE) with a SELL recommendation and a PT of EUR 130.00, offering c. 16% downside risk. With over 7m active customers, the company is one of the leading online pharmacies in Europe, enjoying significant first mover advantages. Still, despite significant growth, both organic and external (e.g. doubling in sales between 2018-2021), Shop Apotheke has not yet managed to profitably run the business. Whilst this is mainly the result of fierce off- and online competition, it also reflects structural challenges such as heterogenous regulatory environments on a country-bycountry perspective. The latter could weigh stronger for longer on SAE’s gross margin and ultimately returns. Our DCF backed PT already incorporates significant top- and bottom-line growth, which is why the margin for error remains small.