DGAP-DD sino AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
06.09.2021, 12:23  |  20   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.09.2021 / 12:22
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: MMI Leisure & Capital Management GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Ingo
Last name(s): Hillen
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
sino AG

b) LEI
5299008GFCQY16M45R85 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005765507

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
91.00 EUR 45500.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
91.0000 EUR 45500.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-09-03; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Stuttgart Stock Exchange
MIC: XSTU


06.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: sino AG
Ernst-Schneider-Platz 1
40212 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sino.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

70093  06.09.2021 



Wertpapier


