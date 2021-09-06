A close associate to a primary insider in Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) has sold shares in Equinor ASA:

Jon Olav Li, close associate to Hilde Møllerstad, board member in Equinor ASA, has on 06.09.2021 sold 1,827 shares in Equinor ASA at a price of NOK 197.9923 and 604 shares at a price of NOK 198.44 per share.

Details of the sale of shares are set forth in the attached notification.