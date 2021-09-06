

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



06.09.2021 / 12:28

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: MMI Leisure & Capital Management GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Ingo Last name(s): Hillen Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

sino AG

b) LEI

5299008GFCQY16M45R85

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005765507

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 91.00 EUR 2639.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 91.0000 EUR 2639.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-09-06; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Tradegate Exchange MIC: TGAT

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

06.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

