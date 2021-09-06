checkAd

Ahold Delhaize announces changes in the bol.com Management Board

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.09.2021, 12:45  |  48   |   |   

Zaandam, September 6, 2021 - After more than 20 years at bol.com, Huub Vermeulen has decided to retire from the company. Huub has been involved with the company since the start of bol.com in 1999, the last four years as Brand President. The proposed successor as of November 1, 2021, is management board colleague Margaret Versteden – van Duijn. Margaret has been working at bol.com since 2015 and in her current role as Chief Platform Officer (CPO) she is responsible for the platform activities of bol.com.

Margaret Versteden - van Duijn (45) has held various management board positions within bol.com. She started 6 years ago as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), after which she managed the commercial department as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Last year she took on the new management board position of Chief Platform Officer, where she became ultimately responsible for bol.com’s platform activities. Before Margaret joined bol.com, she worked for Bain & Company, Nike and BCG, among others. Margaret grew up in Australia and has been living in the Netherlands since 2000, together with her husband and kids.

Margaret Versteden – van Duijn: “I consider it an honor and a fantastic opportunity to take over the leadership of this great organization. In 22 years, bol.com has grown from the first online bookstore in Europe into a platform where 47,000 sales partners sell millions of articles to our customers, more than 12.5 million Dutch and Belgians. This development was made possible thanks to a strong and driven bol.com team that has grown to 2,500 people today. The coming years will also revolve around growth and the further development of our platform.”

20 years of bol.com
Huub Vermeulen (57) got involved with bol.com in 1999 as Managing Director of fulfilment company Docdata (now Ingram Micro), with which bol.com has worked ever since. In 2001, Huub joined bol.com as Director Operations & Fulfillment (COO) and he became Brand President four years ago.

Huub Vermeulen: “The decision to leave bol.com was not an easy one. But after 20 years at bol.com, I feel the need for a better work-life balance. In addition, I want to create the opportunity to assist other entrepreneurs in a non-executive role. Now feels like the right time to take this step, knowing that I will leave behind a great company and a great team. From the very first day that I got to know bol.com as an organization, I was captivated by the enormous drive, innovative spirit and ambitious mission of the people there. It has been an unforgettable adventure to be part of this company practically from the start. I want to express my gratitude to the people at bol.com for the inspiration and energy they have given me each day again, and to the Ahold Delhaize colleagues for their trust and collaboration.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ahold Delhaize announces changes in the bol.com Management Board Zaandam, September 6, 2021 - After more than 20 years at bol.com, Huub Vermeulen has decided to retire from the company. Huub has been involved with the company since the start of bol.com in 1999, the last four years as Brand President. The proposed …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Savosolar plans to arrange a rights issue of approximately EUR 5.4 – 6.4 million with additional ...
Gentex Targets Light Commercial Vehicles for Its Digital Rearview Mirrors; Supplies Vision & ...
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
JD.com Announces New Appointments for JD.com and JD Retail
DNO Scores Bergknapp Upgrade
Subscription period for shares based on Savosolar Plc’s Warrant Plan 3-2020 starts on 6 September ...
HUTCHMED Announces Selection of Its Shares in the Shanghai-Hong Kong and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock ...
FLSmidth’s acquisition of TK Mining to exclude thyssenkrupp’s mining activities in India
Changes in AB “Novaturas” TOP executives’ team
Gentex Expands Cabin Monitoring Capabilities With the Acquisition of Guardian Optical Technologies
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
AC Immune CEO Andrea Pfeifer Receives First SEF.WomenAward for CEO of the Year
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...