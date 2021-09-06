Ahold Delhaize announces changes in the bol.com Management Board

Margaret Versteden - van Duijn (45) has held various management board positions within bol.com. She started 6 years ago as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), after which she managed the commercial department as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Last year she took on the new management board position of Chief Platform Officer, where she became ultimately responsible for bol.com’s platform activities. Before Margaret joined bol.com, she worked for Bain & Company, Nike and BCG, among others. Margaret grew up in Australia and has been living in the Netherlands since 2000, together with her husband and kids.

Zaandam, September 6, 2021 - After more than 20 years at bol.com, Huub Vermeulen has decided to retire from the company. Huub has been involved with the company since the start of bol.com in 1999, the last four years as Brand President. The proposed successor as of November 1, 2021, is management board colleague Margaret Versteden – van Duijn. Margaret has been working at bol.com since 2015 and in her current role as Chief Platform Officer (CPO) she is responsible for the platform activities of bol.com.

Margaret Versteden – van Duijn: “I consider it an honor and a fantastic opportunity to take over the leadership of this great organization. In 22 years, bol.com has grown from the first online bookstore in Europe into a platform where 47,000 sales partners sell millions of articles to our customers, more than 12.5 million Dutch and Belgians. This development was made possible thanks to a strong and driven bol.com team that has grown to 2,500 people today. The coming years will also revolve around growth and the further development of our platform.”

20 years of bol.com

Huub Vermeulen (57) got involved with bol.com in 1999 as Managing Director of fulfilment company Docdata (now Ingram Micro), with which bol.com has worked ever since. In 2001, Huub joined bol.com as Director Operations & Fulfillment (COO) and he became Brand President four years ago.

Huub Vermeulen: “The decision to leave bol.com was not an easy one. But after 20 years at bol.com, I feel the need for a better work-life balance. In addition, I want to create the opportunity to assist other entrepreneurs in a non-executive role. Now feels like the right time to take this step, knowing that I will leave behind a great company and a great team. From the very first day that I got to know bol.com as an organization, I was captivated by the enormous drive, innovative spirit and ambitious mission of the people there. It has been an unforgettable adventure to be part of this company practically from the start. I want to express my gratitude to the people at bol.com for the inspiration and energy they have given me each day again, and to the Ahold Delhaize colleagues for their trust and collaboration.”