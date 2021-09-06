checkAd

Changes in Panostaja Oyj’s Senior Management Team

Panostaja Oyj Stock Exchange Bulletin, changes in management    September 6, 2021, 14:00 p.m.


Changes in Panostaja Oyj’s Senior Management Team

Antti Kauppila (M.Sc. Econ. born 1982) has been appointed new CFO and member of the management team at Panostaja Oyj. Kauppila will start in his position 10th of November at the latest.

Currently Kauppila serves as Head of Financial Planning and Analysis at Enento Group Oyj. He has previously served e.g. as CFO at Asiakastieto Group Oyj, Senior Manager at EY Transaction Advisory Services and financial manager at PerkinElmer – group Diagnostic business.

Panostaja Oyj’s current CFO Katri Lahtinen will move on to other duties outside the Group. Lahtinen will remain in his position until new CFO starts.

“I want to thank Katri for her work for the good of Panostaja and for supporting our portfolio companies, and I wish him success in the future. Antti’s vast experience in business supporting financial management and in mergers and acquisitions supports our role as an active owner.” says CEO Tapio Tommila.


Panostaja Oyj

Tapio Tommila
CEO

Further information:
CEO
Tapio Tommila, +358 40 527 6311
Panostaja Oyj


Panostaja is an investment company developing Finnish SMEs in the role of an active shareholder. The company aims to be the most sought-after partner for business owners selling their companies as well as for the best managers and investors. Together with its partners, Panostaja increases the Group's shareholder value and creates Finnish success stories. Panostaja has a majority holding in five investment targets. Panostaja’s shares (PNA1V) are quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange. In the 2020 financial year, the Group’s net sales totaled MEUR 159,0. www.panostaja.fi





