JW Therapeutics Announces NMPA Approval of Relmacabtagene Autoleucel Injection in China

  • The first CAR-T product independently developed in China and approved as a Category 1 biologics product, and the sixth approved CAR-T product globally
  • Currently the only approved CAR-T product that has been simultaneously included in the National Significant New Drug Development Program, granted priority review and breakthrough therapy designation
  • May provide a best-in-class CAR-T therapy in China given its demonstration of high rates of durable disease response and low rates of CAR-T associated toxicities

SHANGHAI, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JW Therapeutics (HKEx: 2126), an innovative biotechnology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing cell immunotherapy products, announced that the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China has approved the New Drug Application (NDA) for its anti-CD19 autologous chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell immunotherapy product relmacabtagene autoleucel injection (hereafter abbreviated as relma-cel, R&D code JWCAR029) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma (r/r LBCL) after two or more lines of systemic therapy, and has released the drug registration certificate. Relma-cel is the first CAR-T product approved as a Category 1 biologics product in China, and sixth approved CAR-T product globally.

Relma-cel, JW Therapeutics' first CAR-T product, was independently developed based on a CAR T cell process platform of Juno Therapeutics (a Bristol Myers Squibb company) to meet the needs of the Chinese market. Currently, it is the only approved CAR-T product in China that has been simultaneously included in the National Significant New Drug Development Program, granted priority review (in r/r LBCL) and breakthrough therapy designations (in follicular lymphoma). To date, over 100 patients have been dosed with relma-cel in clinical studies, marking relma-cel a most studied anti-CD19 CAR-T product in China.

This approval is based on the results of a single-arm, multi-center, pivotal study (RELIANCE study) to evaluate the efficacy and safety of relma-cel in patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma (r/r LBCL) in China. RELIANCE study results show that relma-cel demonstrated high rates of durable disease response and low rates of CAR-T associated toxicities, and may provide a best-in-class CAR-T therapy profile.

