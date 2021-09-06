Hyundai Mobis reveals its vision, 'Mobis Mobility Move' to become a partner in the European market at IAA Mobility 2021

- The company unveiled ambitious plans to penetrate the European market with the full portfolio of electric powertrain and know-how as the global No.1 module provider

MUNICH, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Mobis(KRX: 012330), the global no.7 automotive supplier, announced 'Mobis Mobility Move', a vision to become the electrified mobility partner for the consumers in the European market with competitive edges in electrification and future mobility technologies.

Hyundai Mobis is already an established player in the automotive component market in Asia and North America with total sales of around USD 30 billion, and is now continuing its expansion into the European market.

On the press day of IAA, September 6, Hyundai Mobis presented the company's ambitious plans to the press representatives. Axel J. Maschka, Executive Vice President Hyundai Mobis, represented the company at the press conference: "Europe is the heart of the global automotive industry where the headquarters of the world's largest manufactures are located. Positioning ourselves in Europe is the next logical step for us to continue the exceptional growth of our company."

As the first step, Hyundai Mobis explained that it will be able to expand the skateboard module business, leveraging the company's full portfolio of electric powertrain as well as experience and know-how as the global No.1 module provider.

Since the company started the electrification systems business in 2009, it has accumulated know-how for more than 12 years and now holds a full portfolio including motors, power systems, battery systems and fuel cell components. Hyundai Mobis' electric powertrain modules are now supplied to all sorts of environmentally-friendly vehicles called xEVs from EV, Hybrid EV, to Fuel Cell EV.

Recently, Hyundai Mobis has loaded its most advanced electrification components like 3-in-1 system(integrating motor, inverter and reducer in a single housing), Battery System Assembly(BSA), and Integrated Charging Control Unit(ICCU) on the all-electric Hyundai IONIQ5. At its booth at IAA, Hyundai Mobis is exhibiting a total of 30 innovative and strategically important components that go into the IONIQ 5.