An Extraordinary General Meeting of Prosafe SE will be held at the offices of Advokatfirmaet Schjødt, Ruseløkkveien 14, 0201 Oslo, Norway on 27 September 2021 at 09.00 a.m. CEST.

Due to the extraordinary situation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and in light of travel and meeting recommendations and restrictions currently in place, Prosafe urges shareholders to vote electronically in advance or submit proxy forms, and not attend the meeting in person.