Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Exercise of Options

Autor: Accesswire
06.09.2021   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2021 / Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (AIM:ECO, TSX-V:EOG), the oil and gas exploration company with licenses in highly prospective regions in Guyana and Namibia, announces that it has issued 250,000 new common …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2021 / Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (AIM:ECO, TSX-V:EOG), the oil and gas exploration company with licenses in highly prospective regions in Guyana and Namibia, announces that it has issued 250,000 new common shares pursuant to an exercise of share options at a price of CAD$0.36 per common share (the "Option Shares") and for total proceeds of CAD$90,000.

Application has been made for admission of the 250,000 Option Shares, which will rank pari passu with existing Common Shares, to trading on AIM ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission will become effective and trading will commence at 8:00 a.m. on 9 September 2021.

Following Admission, the enlarged issued share capital of the Company will be [199,893,636] Common Shares. The Company does not hold any common shares in treasury and accordingly there are no voting rights in respect of any treasury shares. Accordingly, the above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company.

For more information, please visit www.ecooilandgas.com or contact the following:

Eco Atlantic Oil and Gas c/o Celicourt +44 (0) 20 8434 2754
Gil Holzman, CEO
Colin Kinley, COO
Alice Carroll, Head of Marketing and IR 		+44(0)781 729 5070 | +1 (416) 318 8272
Strand Hanson Limited (Financial & Nominated Adviser) +44 (0) 20 7409 3494
James Harris
James Bellman 		 
Berenberg (Broker) +44 (0) 20 3207 7800
Matthew Armitt
Emily Morris
Detlir Elezi 		 
Celicourt (PR) +44 (0) 20 8434 2754
Mark Antelme
Jimmy Lea
Ollie Mills 		 
Hannam & Partners (Research Advisor)  
Neil Passmore +44 (0) 20 7905 8500

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

