NENT Group and Filmlance adapt Astrid Lindgren's 'Ronja the Robber's Daughter' as major Viaplay Original

- Swedish-language series produced by Bonnie Skoog Feeney and Mattias Arehn (`Beartown') as producers for Filmlance, a Banijay company, and executive produced by Sara Askelöf for NENT Group

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group) and Filmlance International, a Banijay company, are partnering with The Astrid Lindgren Company to adapt Astrid Lindgren's world-famous story `Ronja the Robber's Daughter' into a major Viaplay Original family fantasy series. Scripted by `The Bridge' creator Hans Rosenfeldt, directed by Lisa James Larsson (`Victoria') and featuring groundbreaking visual effects, `Ronja' represents a milestone in establishing NENT Group's position as the leading producer of premium Nordic content for local and international audiences. The series will premiere exclusively on NENT Group's Viaplay streaming service from 2023 with 12 episodes across two seasons.

`Ronja the Robber's Daughter' is one of the best-known books by Astrid Lindgren, who is among the world's most translated and best-selling authors with more than 75 books published. Her work has been translated into over 100 languages and sold more than 165 million copies, and has been adapted for more than 70 feature films and TV productions. Alongside Ronja the Robber's Daughter, Lindgren's characters include Pippi Longstocking, Emil in Lönneberga and The Children of Noisy Village.

The series `Ronja' follows the adventures of a young girl born into a band of robbers in a medieval Scandinavian fortress. As Ronja grows up, she learns that the surrounding forest can be a magical and sometimes dangerous place filled with strange creatures. But when Ronja befriends the young boy Birk from a rival band, a vicious family feud ignites, at the same time as a notorious bailiff arrives to rid the area of robbers once and for all. Ronja and Birk flee into the forest and try to survive on their own.

Filippa Wallestam, NENT Group Chief Content Officer: "Ronja's confidence and complexity make her one of my all-time favourite characters. This classic story of a strong and independent girl was always far ahead of its time, and its themes of friendship, closeness to nature and questioning one's assumptions are so relevant today. It is a privilege to work with such a top-class creative team to bring `Ronja' to Viaplay viewers around the world, and this project shows just how quickly our ambitions are growing. For a Nordic storyteller like NENT Group, adapting an Astrid Lindgren work is as big as it gets."