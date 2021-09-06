checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc SMA Solar Technology AG: SMA adjusts sales and earnings forecast

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SMA Solar Technology AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast
SMA Solar Technology AG: SMA adjusts sales and earnings forecast

06-Sep-2021 / 14:24 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SMA adjusts sales and earnings forecast

Niestetal, September 6, 2021 - Due to the ongoing supply bottlenecks for electronic components, the Managing Board of SMA Solar Technology AG (SMA/FWB: S9) is adjusting its sales and earnings forecast for 2021. The shortage of electronic components currently affecting the entire electronics industry has, contrary to expectations, also worsened significantly for SMA in the short term due to the latest cancellations of firmly committed delivery quantities. In addition, customer projects have been postponed to the following year. The Managing Board still expects sales in the second half of the year to be higher than in the first half. However, according to the Executive Board, these will remain below the most recently forecast level.

The Executive Board now expects sales of 980 to 1030 million euros for fiscal 2021 (previously 1075 to 1175 million euros). As a result of the lower sales, the expectation for earnings in the fiscal year has also changed. The Executive Board now expects to generate EBITDA of 50 to 65 million euros in 2021 (previously 75 to 95 million euros). According to the Managing Board, the very good medium-term business prospects for SMA have not changed.




Contact:
Ulrich Hadding
Chief Financial Officer
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

About SMA

As a leading global specialist in photovoltaic and storage system technology, the SMA Group is setting the standards today for the decentralized and renewable energy supply of tomorrow. SMA's portfolio contains a wide range of efficient PV and battery inverters, holistic system solutions for PV and battery-storage systems of all power classes, intelligent energy management systems and complete solutions for PV diesel hybrid applications. Digital energy services as well as extensive services up to and including operation and maintenance services for PV power plants round off SMA's range. SMA inverters with a total output of more than 100 gigawatts have been installed in more than 190 countries worldwide. SMA's multi-award-winning technology is protected by more than 1,600 patents and utility models. Since 2008, the Group's parent company, SMA Solar Technology AG, has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (S92) and is listed in the TecDAX index.

SMA Solar Technology AG

Sonnenallee 1

34266 Niestetal

Germany

Head of Corporate Communications:

Anja Jasper

Tel. +49 561 9522-2805

Presse@SMA.de

Press Contact:

Susanne Henkel

Manager Corporate Press

Tel. +49 561 9522-1124

Presse@SMA.de

06-Sep-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: SMA Solar Technology AG
Sonnenallee 1
34266 Niestetal
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)561 / 9522 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)561 / 9522 - 100
E-mail: info@sma.de
Internet: http://www.sma.de
ISIN: DE000A0DJ6J9
WKN: A0DJ6J
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1231425

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1231425  06-Sep-2021 CET/CEST

Disclaimer

