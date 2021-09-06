SMA Solar Cuts Outlook Due to Component Shortage
(PLX AI) – SMA Solar now sees FY outlook sales EUR 980-1,030 million vs EUR 1,075-1,175 million previously.FY outlook EBITDA EUR 50-65 million vs EUR 75-95 million previouslyThe shortage of electronic components currently affecting the entire …
- (PLX AI) – SMA Solar now sees FY outlook sales EUR 980-1,030 million vs EUR 1,075-1,175 million previously.
- FY outlook EBITDA EUR 50-65 million vs EUR 75-95 million previously
- The shortage of electronic components currently affecting the entire electronics industry has, contrary to expectations, also worsened significantly for SMA in the short term due to the latest cancellations of firmly committed delivery quantities, the company says
- In addition, customer projects have been postponed to the following year
