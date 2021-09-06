checkAd

Wealth Management Market to Reach $3.43 trillion, Globally, by 2030 at 10.7% CAGR Allied Market Research

The rapid demand for alternative investments including private equity, commodities, hedge funds, real estate investment trusts (REITs), and intellectual property drives the growth of the global wealth management market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Wealth Management Market By Business Model (Human Advisory, Robo Advisory, and Hybrid Advisory), Provider (FinTech Advisors, Banks, Traditional Wealth Managers, and Others), and End-user Type (Retail and High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global wealth management industry was worth $1.25 trillion in 2020, and is expected to reach $3.43 trillion by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2030. 

Prime Drivers of Growth 

The rapid demand for alternative investments including private equity, commodities, hedge funds, real estate investment trusts (REITs), and intellectual property drives the growth of the global wealth management market. The emergence of FinTechs has disrupted the wealth management industry and benefits offered by wealth management such as reduced or eliminated financial stress & making financial plans, and digitization of offerings are contributing toward the market growth.

On the other hand, strict rules of the government for wealth management companies, lack of pricing transparency, and high fees are a few factors that limit the market growth. Technological advancements and untapped potential of emerging economies are opening doors of opportunities for the market.

Covid-19 Scenario

  • Owing to the economic slowdown, unpredictability in global financial sectors, and highly volatile economy, the wealth management market is impacted negatively. The demand for wealth management products is reduced.
  • The emergence of FinTechs is visible as wealth managers are increasingly investing in new technologies including robo-advisor, robotic process automation, artificial intelligence (AI), and digital identification (ID) technologies for boosting customer experience.

The Human Advisory Business Model will Maintain the Leading Position Throughout the Forecast Period

