checkAd

DGAP-News RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 40 / 2021) with Alfred Döpker

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
06.09.2021, 14:56  |  26   |   |   

DGAP-News: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): Contract/Agreement
RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 40 / 2021) with Alfred Döpker

06.09.2021 / 14:56
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

06-September-2021

RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 40 / 2021) with Alfred Döpker

Stuttgart, Germany, 06 September 2021. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 6D BIM ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) technology for the construction industry, today announced the conclusion of a next Phase-II-contract with the Alfred Döpker construction company.

For turnkey construction, construction in existing buildings/renovation/modernization or shell construction, the Alfred Döpker construction company is a reliable partner in Oldenburg and Bremen as well as in the entire northwest. As a general contractor, the construction expert has been demonstrating its strengths since 1965 and successfully realizes major projects throughout the region.

Christian Schaefer, Managing Director of Alfred Döpker: "Two things are invaluable in our construction industry: many years of experience and continuous development. We combine both - tradition and innovation - under our roof and remain true to these values when choosing our partners and software. A few years ago, we already made the change to a more modern RIB solution in the calculation department - now we are following suit in other areas. We are looking forward to being able to plan, control, manage and evaluate our projects with the assistance of the iTWO platform. We were also convinced by the consistency of the system and the use of modern technologies in the ERP area."

Erik von Stebut, Managing Director of RIB in Germany: "We are proud to support Alfred Döpker - a long RIB customer - even more intensively in their digital transformation with immediate effect. The upgrade to our iTWO platform shows once again that RIB customers stand behind us, our products and our corporate strategy. Our iTWO will enable the Oldenburg-based company to consistently integrate its virtual and physical construction processes."

 

About RIB Group

RIB Software SE is a pioneer in the digitalization of the construction industry. The company develops and offers cutting-edge digital technologies for construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. iTWO 4.0, RIB's flagship cloud-based platform, provides the world's first enterprise cloud technology based on 6D BIM with AI integration for construction companies, industrial companies, developers and project owners, etc. RIB Software SE is a member of Schneider Electric and headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany and Hong Kong, China. With over 2,700 talents in more than 25 countries worldwide, RIB is targeting to transform the construction industry into the most sustainable and digitalized industry in the 21st century.


06.09.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: RIB Software SE
Vaihinger Str. 151
70567 Stuttgart
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)711-7873-0
Fax: +49 (0)711-7873-311
E-mail: info@rib-software.com
Internet: www.rib-software.com
ISIN: DE000A0Z2XN6
WKN: A0Z2XN
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1231480

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1231480  06.09.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1231480&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetRIB Software Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Rib Software AG seit heute in Hamburg handelbar
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 40 / 2021) with Alfred Döpker DGAP-News: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): Contract/Agreement RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 40 / 2021) with Alfred Döpker 06.09.2021 / 14:56 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: The Social Chain AG: 1. Halbjahr 2021: Social Chain AG steigert Umsatz um 131 Prozent
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-News: Nordex SE: Nordex gibt mit N163/6.X Turbine Einstieg in die 6-MW-Klasse bekannt
DGAP-News: CeoTronics AG: Konzern-Kennzahlen zum Geschäftsjahr 2020/2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Ekotechnika AG: Positive performance in the first nine months of 2020/2021 and further increase in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SMA Solar Technology AG: SMA adjusts sales and earnings forecast
DGAP-News: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG : Eyemaxx sells major project in Bernau near Berlin to DIE Deutsche ...
DGAP-News: Bio-Gate AG: Bio-Gate verbessert Umsatz und Ergebnis im Halbjahr 2021
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg veräußert Softwaretochter Docufy GmbH an Elvaston ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON MATTRESS FIRM
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Suspension and Termination of Trading and Cancellation of Listing of ...
DGAP-Adhoc: 468 SPAC I SE: Business Combination Agreement between Boxine GmbH and 468 SPAC I SE
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
Modern Plant Based Foods mit News-Hattrick
DGAP-News: PAION UNTERZEICHNET EXKLUSIVEN LIEFER- UND DISTRIBUTIONSVERTRAG MIT CLINIGEN FÜR DAS VEREINIGTE ...
EQS-News: Relief Reports that U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced a New Finding from Aviptadil Phase ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:56 UhrDGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) unterzeichnet einen Phase-II-Auftrag (Nr. 40 / 2021) mit der Alfred Döpker Bauunternehmung
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) unterzeichnet einen Phase-II-Auftrag (Nr. 39 / 2021)
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 39 / 2021)
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21DGAP-DD: RIB Software SE english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
10.08.21DGAP-DD: RIB Software SE deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
10.08.21DGAP-DD: RIB Software SE english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
10.08.21DGAP-DD: RIB Software SE deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings