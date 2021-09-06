RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 40 / 2021) with Alfred Döpker

Stuttgart, Germany, 06 September 2021. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 6D BIM ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) technology for the construction industry, today announced the conclusion of a next Phase-II-contract with the Alfred Döpker construction company.



For turnkey construction, construction in existing buildings/renovation/modernization or shell construction, the Alfred Döpker construction company is a reliable partner in Oldenburg and Bremen as well as in the entire northwest. As a general contractor, the construction expert has been demonstrating its strengths since 1965 and successfully realizes major projects throughout the region.

Christian Schaefer, Managing Director of Alfred Döpker: "Two things are invaluable in our construction industry: many years of experience and continuous development. We combine both - tradition and innovation - under our roof and remain true to these values when choosing our partners and software. A few years ago, we already made the change to a more modern RIB solution in the calculation department - now we are following suit in other areas. We are looking forward to being able to plan, control, manage and evaluate our projects with the assistance of the iTWO platform. We were also convinced by the consistency of the system and the use of modern technologies in the ERP area."

Erik von Stebut, Managing Director of RIB in Germany: "We are proud to support Alfred Döpker - a long RIB customer - even more intensively in their digital transformation with immediate effect. The upgrade to our iTWO platform shows once again that RIB customers stand behind us, our products and our corporate strategy. Our iTWO will enable the Oldenburg-based company to consistently integrate its virtual and physical construction processes."

About RIB Group

RIB Software SE is a pioneer in the digitalization of the construction industry. The company develops and offers cutting-edge digital technologies for construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. iTWO 4.0, RIB's flagship cloud-based platform, provides the world's first enterprise cloud technology based on 6D BIM with AI integration for construction companies, industrial companies, developers and project owners, etc. RIB Software SE is a member of Schneider Electric and headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany and Hong Kong, China. With over 2,700 talents in more than 25 countries worldwide, RIB is targeting to transform the construction industry into the most sustainable and digitalized industry in the 21st century.

06.09.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: RIB Software SE Vaihinger Str. 151 70567 Stuttgart Germany Phone: +49 (0)711-7873-0 Fax: +49 (0)711-7873-311 E-mail: info@rib-software.com Internet: www.rib-software.com ISIN: DE000A0Z2XN6 WKN: A0Z2XN Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1231480

End of News DGAP News Service

1231480 06.09.2021