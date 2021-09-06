Global Spatial Computing Market to be Worth USD 196.21 billion by 2026 with Double-Digit Growth of 41% during 2020-2026 - Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the research findings mentioned in Zion Market Research study, spatial computing industry gathered revenue about US$ 22.22 billion during 2019 and is set to earn revenue of approximately US$196.21 billion by 2026. The spatial computing market is projected to register highest gains of approximately 41% during 2020-2026. Moreover, spatial computing is digitization of spatial relationships between objects, machines, and individuals in 3D environment for optimizing their functions and interactions. In other words, spatial computing can relate a location in space from self-driven automotive on roads and robot in factory or by blending all these techniques. A paradigm shift in computing activities is predicted to alter the way employees work in firms and this is likely to increase acceptance of spatial computing technology across various industries. Furthermore, spatial computing system has ability for digitally transforming operations of industrial enterprises along with improving work of frontline staff in warehouses and factories. Precisely, spatial computing will enhance product value, process value, location value, and value of workforce. All these aforementioned factors will facilitate spatial computing market explore huge growth prospects in various industries and tap potential of expanding in new untapped sectors.

Furthermore, integration of spatial computing & AR will facilitate seamless interaction between physical locations, individuals, products, and processes. It will enhance spatial understanding of various devices along with enhancing awareness of surrounding conditions. Spatial computing will assist employers in understanding concept of office space utilization and improving its safety. Additionally, spatial computing measures employee performance and helps employee in programming robotic arms in real-time by using AR as graphical user interface. The above mentioned aspects will produce new growth avenues for spatial computing technology, thereby driving spatial computing market trends. Need for improving customer experience and ensure timely delivery of goods & services will drive spatial computing industry trends.