Capgemini Press release// Capgemini becomes Worldwide Partner of Rugby World Cup France 2023 and joins World Rugby as its Digital Transformation Partner

New three year-partnership means Capgemini is currently the only company to sponsor both the International Federation and two of World Rugby’s major international competitions: Rugby World Cup 2023 and the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

Alan Gilpin, CEO of World Rugby; Sir Bill Beaumont, Chairman of World Rugby; and Aiman Ezzat, CEO of Capgemini, mark Capgemini becoming Worldwide Partner of Rugby World Cup France 2023 and joining World Rugby as its Digital Transformation Partner

Paris, September 6, 2021 - World Rugby has announced a new partnership that will see Capgemini join the Worldwide Partners family for Rugby World Cup 2023 in France, two days before the anticipated ‘two years to go’ milestone. Capgemini also becomes World Rugby’s Global Digital Transformation Partner as part of a new three year-partnership agreement.

The worldwide partnership, that will help the growth of the sport across the globe, is a natural next chapter in Capgemini’s rugby story. Its deep heritage in the game began with the Group’s founder, the late Serge Kampf, who was a lifelong rugby fan and sponsor of the sport. More than 30 years ago Capgemini supported French domestic clubs and was Official Technology and Consulting sponsor for Rugby World Cup 2007 in France. Furthermore, Capgemini is currently the Global Innovation Partner for the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series among other commitments.

Rugby World Cup France 2023 is already capturing the imagination of fans around the world and is set to be the major attraction in the sporting calendar that year, bringing the rugby family and new fans together for a celebration of 200 years of the sport. Capgemini will work with France 2023 to enhance the tournament’s unforgettable moments on and off the field.

As a global company based in 50 countries, with well-established operations across major rugby heartlands such as England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, France, and Italy and a growing footprint in Asia-Pacific markets that include passionate rugby nations such as Australia, New Zealand and Japan, as well as in Argentina, Capgemini will promote the tournament across all its international locations. This sponsorship embodies many of Capgemini’s core brand values, in particular team spirit and fun. With its diverse global fanbase, rugby is fully aligned with Capgemini’s conviction that it is through true diversity of thought and approach that the most innovative solutions are developed, and value is created.