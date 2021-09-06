Decisions taken in the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of LITGRID AB

Regarding approval of LITGRID AB Board’s decision No. 2 of 13 August 2021 (minutes No. 21) To approve creation (acquisition) of non-current assets by entering into a 330/110/10 kV Neris TP reconstruction design and construction works Contract with Žilinskis ir Co, UAB (legal entity code: 304317232, registered office address: Ateities pl., 31, LT-52167, Kaunas. The Contract price excluding VAT is EUR 18 217 000, with VAT – EUR 22 042 570; To approve the essential conditions of the 330/110/10 kV Neris TS reconstruction design and construction works Contract:

2.1. The subject of the Contract is the reconstruction of 330/110/10 kV Neris TS.

2.2. Payment procedure – in accordance with the standard General Terms and Conditions of the LITGRID AB procurement Contract for design and construction works, approved in 2020 May 14 by Order No. of the Director General IS-73.

2.2.1. The Contract price will be paid by the Customer according to the VAT invoices issued by the Contractor, the Contract provides that the Contract price will be paid in installments according to the Worksheet, the basis for For the quantities of Works recorded in the Deed of Works performed, except for the actually performed engineering research and Technical project preparation works, which are paid according to the prices of these Works offered at the Contractor's Purchase (VAT invoice must correspond to these amounts specified in the Contractor's tender and Works Journal);

2.2.2. The Contractor shall issue and submit a VAT invoice only electronically no later than within 2 working days from the date on which the basis for issuing it arises. VAT invoice - invoice is provided to the Customer by the means chosen by the Contractor: The Contractor may submit an electronic invoice - invoice complying with the requirements of EU Directive 2014/55 or provide another electronic invoice using the information system “E. account ”;