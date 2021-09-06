checkAd

Decisions taken in the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of LITGRID AB

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.09.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

The following decisions were adopted in the extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of LITGRID AB (company code 302564383, registered office at Viršuliškių skg. 99B, Vilnius) on 6 September 2021:

  1. Regarding approval of LITGRID AB Board’s decision No. 2 of 13 August 2021 (minutes No. 21)
    1. To approve creation (acquisition) of non-current assets by entering into a 330/110/10 kV Neris TP reconstruction design and construction works Contract with Žilinskis ir Co, UAB (legal entity code: 304317232, registered office address: Ateities pl., 31, LT-52167, Kaunas. The Contract price excluding VAT is EUR 18 217 000, with VAT – EUR 22 042 570;
    2. To approve the essential conditions of the 330/110/10 kV Neris TS reconstruction design and construction works Contract:

2.1.  The subject of the Contract is the reconstruction of 330/110/10 kV Neris TS.
2.2.  Payment procedure – in accordance with the standard General Terms and Conditions of the LITGRID AB procurement Contract for design and construction works, approved in 2020 May 14 by Order No. of the Director General IS-73.
2.2.1.             The Contract price will be paid by the Customer according to the VAT invoices issued by the Contractor, the Contract provides that the Contract price will be paid in installments according to the Worksheet, the basis for For the quantities of Works recorded in the Deed of Works performed, except for the actually performed engineering research and Technical project preparation works, which are paid according to the prices of these Works offered at the Contractor's Purchase (VAT invoice must correspond to these amounts specified in the Contractor's tender and Works Journal);
2.2.2.             The Contractor shall issue and submit a VAT invoice only electronically no later than within 2 working days from the date on which the basis for issuing it arises. VAT invoice - invoice is provided to the Customer by the means chosen by the Contractor: The Contractor may submit an electronic invoice - invoice complying with the requirements of EU Directive 2014/55 or provide another electronic invoice using the information system “E. account ”;

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Decisions taken in the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of LITGRID AB The following decisions were adopted in the extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of LITGRID AB (company code 302564383, registered office at Viršuliškių skg. 99B, Vilnius) on 6 September 2021: Regarding approval of LITGRID AB Board’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TCM Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
Savosolar plans to arrange a rights issue of approximately EUR 5.4 – 6.4 million with additional ...
Gentex Targets Light Commercial Vehicles for Its Digital Rearview Mirrors; Supplies Vision & ...
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
JD.com Announces New Appointments for JD.com and JD Retail
DNO Scores Bergknapp Upgrade
2021 Half Year results postponed following Distimp acquisition
Subscription period for shares based on Savosolar Plc’s Warrant Plan 3-2020 starts on 6 September ...
HUTCHMED Announces Selection of Its Shares in the Shanghai-Hong Kong and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock ...
ICG: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR SHAREHOLDINGS
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
AC Immune CEO Andrea Pfeifer Receives First SEF.WomenAward for CEO of the Year
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...