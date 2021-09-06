checkAd

Long lasting hand sanitizer Market to Reach $21.7 Million, Globally, by 2030 at -3.4% CAGR

Surge in awareness regarding hygienic habits and Innovations in long-lasting hand sanitizers drive the growth of the global long-lasting hand sanitizer market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Long Lasting Hand Sanitizer Market by Nature (Alcohol-Based and Non-Alcohol Based), End User (Commercial and Residential), and Distribution Channel (Offline Channels and Online Channels): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". According to the report, the global long lasting hand sanitizer industry generated $11.8 million in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $21.7 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of -3.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Prime determinants of growth

Surge in awareness regarding hygienic habits and innovations in long lasting hand sanitizers drive the growth of the global long lasting hand sanitizer market. However, availability of conventional hand sanitizers and strict regulations on sanitizer components hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in social media marketing and increase in popularity of online channels present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

  • The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the long lasting hand sanitizer market, owing to increase in awareness regarding health and hygiene.
  • Hand hygiene is given utmost importance to curtail the spread of the COVID-19, thereby resulting in increased demand for products such as hand gloves, soaps, and sanitizers.

The non-alcohol-based segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the non-alcohol-based segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than 90% of the global long lasting hand sanitizer market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, as non-alcoholic sanitizers are water based which makes the them better suited for skin. Moreover, this segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of -3.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report includes analysis of the alcohol based segment.

