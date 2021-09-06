checkAd

Healthcare Analytics Market to Reach $96.90 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 15.3% CAGR Allied Market Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
06.09.2021, 15:20  |  61   |   |   

Increase in adoption of big data in healthcare organizations and rise in government initiatives to escalate the adoption of electronic health records (EHRs) among healthcare organizations fuel the growth of the global healthcare analytics market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Healthcare Analytics Market by Application (Financial Analysis, Operational & Administrative Analysis and Clinical Analysis), Component (Hardware, Software and Services), Deployment Model (On-Premise and On-Demand), End User (Healthcare Payers, Healthcare Providers and Others), and Type (Descriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics, and Prescriptive Analytics): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global healthcare analytics market was estimated at $23.51 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $96.90 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Allied_Market_Research_Logo

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Increase in adoption of big data in healthcare organizations, rise in government initiatives to escalate the adoption of electronic health records (EHRs) among healthcare organizations, and growing pressure in the healthcare sector to curb unnecessary expenditure fuel the growth of the global healthcare analytics market. On the other hand, lack of skilled labors and high implementation costs restrain the growth to some extent. However, use of cloud-based analytics across various healthcare providers is anticipated to pave the way for lucrative opportunities for the key players in the industry.

Download Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7853

Impact of COVID-19 on Healthcare Analytics Market-

  • The outbreak of the pandemic led to increase in demand for upgraded analytics solutions among healthcare organizations to support the establishments during critical situation in the pandemic. This, in turn, has driven the global healthcare analytics market.
  • This trend is most likely to continue till the pandemic is completely not over.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Healthcare Analytics Market- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7853?reqfor=covid

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Healthcare Analytics Market to Reach $96.90 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 15.3% CAGR Allied Market Research Increase in adoption of big data in healthcare organizations and rise in government initiatives to escalate the adoption of electronic health records (EHRs) among healthcare organizations fuel the growth of the global healthcare analytics market. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) issues product license for Abiraterone acetate ...
Matrixport's "Range Sniper" Empowers Stablecoin-holders to Accumulate Bitcoin whilst Earning High ...
Duni Group first in the world to use fossil-free propane gas in paper production - a major step ...
Sabio Group Unveils New Brand and Website To Mark Next Stage in its Evolution
Chemical Anchors Market Size Worth $1.20 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 4.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Figures from culture, business, and sport join call for protection of people, planet, and wildlife ...
Veoneer products enable level 3 hands-off self-driving tech
NENT Group and Filmlance adapt Astrid Lindgren's 'Ronja the Robber's Daughter' as major Viaplay ...
Hyundai Mobis reveals its vision, 'Mobis Mobility Move' to become a partner in the European market ...
Healthcare Analytics Market to Reach $96.90 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 15.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Titel
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Endo Comments on Non-Infringement Ruling in VASOSTRICT Patent Litigation
5G Empowering the Media Transformation
Playrcart, JustPremium and Vodafone Partner - Enabling Customers to Order Directly within Digital ...
Matillion Recognized in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools
Hisense International and Elaraby Group Sign a Strategic Memorandum of Cooperation
Hemophilia B Market to Climb Swiftly at an 8.9% CAGR During the Study Period [2018-2030], Evaluates ...
Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market worth $2.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Vietnam & Myanmar Crawler Excavator Market - Growth Scenario Post COVID-19 | Arizton
Erik Selin invests MNOK 104 in Zwipe through private placement
Titel
Introducing 'ENVOY Network'
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure
Calliditas Therapeutics has resolved on a directed share issue in the amount of 2.4 million shares, ...
Why Wall Street Is Obsessed With The $1.5 Trillion Wellness Market
Materia Becomes Distribution Partner of Eurox Pharma for German-Produced Medical Cannabis Extracts
The hi Dollar (HI) Lists on UNISWAP
Full Steam Ahead | GAC MOTOR Planning for Growth in the Middle East
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...