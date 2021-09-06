Healthcare Analytics Market to Reach $96.90 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 15.3% CAGR Allied Market Research
Increase in adoption of big data in healthcare organizations and rise in government initiatives to escalate the adoption of electronic health records (EHRs) among healthcare organizations fuel the growth of the global healthcare analytics market.
PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Healthcare Analytics Market by Application (Financial Analysis, Operational & Administrative Analysis and Clinical Analysis), Component (Hardware, Software and Services), Deployment Model (On-Premise and On-Demand), End User (Healthcare Payers, Healthcare Providers and Others), and Type (Descriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics, and Prescriptive Analytics): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global healthcare analytics market was estimated at $23.51 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $96.90 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.3% from 2021 to 2030.
Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-
Increase in adoption of big data in healthcare organizations, rise in government initiatives to escalate the adoption of electronic health records (EHRs) among healthcare organizations, and growing pressure in the healthcare sector to curb unnecessary expenditure fuel the growth of the global healthcare analytics market. On the other hand, lack of skilled labors and high implementation costs restrain the growth to some extent. However, use of cloud-based analytics across various healthcare providers is anticipated to pave the way for lucrative opportunities for the key players in the industry.
Impact of COVID-19 on Healthcare Analytics Market-
- The outbreak of the pandemic led to increase in demand for upgraded analytics solutions among healthcare organizations to support the establishments during critical situation in the pandemic. This, in turn, has driven the global healthcare analytics market.
- This trend is most likely to continue till the pandemic is completely not over.
