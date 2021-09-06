Increase in adoption of big data in healthcare organizations and rise in government initiatives to escalate the adoption of electronic health records (EHRs) among healthcare organizations fuel the growth of the global healthcare analytics market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Healthcare Analytics Market by Application (Financial Analysis, Operational & Administrative Analysis and Clinical Analysis), Component (Hardware, Software and Services), Deployment Model (On-Premise and On-Demand), End User (Healthcare Payers, Healthcare Providers and Others), and Type (Descriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics, and Prescriptive Analytics): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global healthcare analytics market was estimated at $23.51 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $96.90 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.3% from 2021 to 2030.