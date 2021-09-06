checkAd

iZafe Group Invites Shareholders and Others to a Q&A Session Following the Publication of the Rights Issue

Autor: Accesswire
STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / September 06, 2021 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B)iZafe Group AB (publ.) announces the opportunity for shareholders, media, and other stakeholders to ask company-related questions in connection with the publication of the …

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / September 06, 2021 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B)

iZafe Group AB (publ.) announces the opportunity for shareholders, media, and other stakeholders to ask company-related questions in connection with the publication of the Rights Issue which was communicated by press release today, September 6, 2021.

Questions will be answered by Chief Executive Officer Anders Segerström and published at latest on September 14, 2021, on iZafe Group's investor site under the heading Financial Reports, Investor Questions.

Please send your questions to ir@izafe.se before 10:00 (10 a.m.) CET on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

Contacts

Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer 
E-mail: anders.segerstrom@izafegroup.com
Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12

iZafe Group AB (publ.) 
Södra Fiskartorpsvägen 20
114 33 Stockholm

E-mail: ir@izafegroup.com
www.izafe.se/investor-relations/

About Us

iZafe Group is a Swedish Life-Science company that develops and markets medical and digital security solutions to create safer drug handling at home. The company's digital medication dispenser Dosell reduces the risk of incorrect medication, increases security for family and relatives and relieves public care personnel. The products form a holistic concept that facilitates patient medication and gives those who are treated at home better conditions for a happy and safe life. Customers today consist of public and private care providers in Sweden, the Nordic countries and globally. iZafe Group sells primarily through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the priority customer groups. The head office is located in Stockholm.

The company is listed on the NASDAQ First North Premier Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Phone: +46 (0) 8 528 00 399. E-mail: info@fnca.se. Further information is available at www.izafe.se/investor-relations/.

SOURCE: iZafe Group



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662863/iZafe-Group-Invites-Shareholders-and ...

