Fundus Camera Market to Reach $710.20 Mn, Globally, by 2030 at 4.5% CAGR Allied Market Research

06.09.2021
   

- Surge in prevalence of chronic eye diseases and favorable government regulations drive the growth of the global fundus camera market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Fundus Camera Market by Product (Mydriatic Fundus Cameras, Non-Mydriatic Fundus Cameras, Hybrid Fundus Cameras, and ROP Fundus Cameras), Portability (Handheld and Tabletop), and End User (Hospitals, Ophthalmology Clinics, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global fundus camera market generated $445.60 million in 2020, and is expected to garner $710.20 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Surge in prevalence of chronic eye diseases and favorable government regulations drive the growth of the global fundus camera market. However, high costs of initial investment and lack of awareness in low-income countries hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in strategic alliances and awareness regarding retinal disorders present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

  • Healthcare institutions and providers have been carrying out surgical procedures and medical examinations only in extreme or emergency situations to conserve resources for treating Covid-19 patients.
  • Many ophthalmology departments witnessed a considerable decrease in imaging case volumes. Based on the location of practice and the severity of the pandemic in regions, ophthalmology clinics are estimated to manifest 50% to 70% reduction in imaging volumes for few months.

The non-mydriatic fundus cameras segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on product, the non-mydriatic fundus cameras segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to around two-fifths of the global fundus camera market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is attributed to the ability to view detailed retinal anatomy and improvement of the diagnosis and management of eye disorders along with advancements such as fluorescein imaging, mobility, and live-action systems. However, the hybrid fundus cameras segment is projected to portray the largest CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to increased prevalence of chronic diseases, rise in awareness of early diagnosis, and a higher number of diagnostic procedures.



