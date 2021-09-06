checkAd

PRESS RELEASE SSH Communications Security Oyj selected as a supplier for access management solution and related services

SSH Communications Security Oyj selected as a supplier for access management solution and related support and maintenance services, as well as separately ordered professional services.

This multi-year agreement does not include a volume purchase obligation. 

SSH provides the products and licenses ordered under the agreement through a reseller. SSH does not expect the agreement to have a material impact on the current year's outlook or current guidelines.

PrivX has become a leading modern and high-security solution for privileged access management. It is based on the Zero Trust principles and provides just-in-time access to critical data according to user roles and privileges. "This is yet another statement of confidence in SSH's technology and cryptographic expertise and also opens up other commercial and strategic opportunities," says Teemu Tunkelo, CEO of SSH.


For more information:
Kristian Nieminen
SSH.COM
+358 50 3777970
kristian.nieminen@ssh.com


About SSH.COM
SSH.COM helps organizations safeguard their mission-critical digital assets at rest, in transit and in use. We have 5,000+ customers worldwide, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies, and major organizations in Finance, Government, Retail, and Industries. 
We are committed to helping our customers secure their business in the age of hybrid cloud and distributed IT and OT solutions. Our Zero Trust solutions offer safe electronic communications, secure access to servers and between servers. Our teams in North America, Europe, Asia along with a global network of certified partners ensure customer success. The company’s shares (SSH1V) are listed on Nasdaq OMX Helsinki. www.ssh.com.





