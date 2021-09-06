checkAd

DGAP-News Managing Board of SMA Solar Technology AG adjusts forecast for the current fiscal year

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
06.09.2021, 15:57  |  38   |   |   

DGAP-News: SMA Solar Technology AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Managing Board of SMA Solar Technology AG adjusts forecast for the current fiscal year

06.09.2021 / 15:57
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SMA Solar Technology AG Corporate News

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu SMA Solar Technology AG!
Short
Basispreis 45,40€
Hebel 11,05
Ask 0,87
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 32,97€
Hebel 9,86
Ask 0,43
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Managing Board of SMA Solar Technology AG adjusts forecast for the current fiscal year

Niestetal, September 6, 2021 - The Managing Board of SMA Solar Technology AG (SMA/FWB: S92) is adjusting its sales and earnings forecast for the current fiscal year. For 2021, the SMA Managing Board expects sales between €980 million and €1030 million (previously: €1075 million to €1175 million) and EBITDA between €50 million and €65 million (previously: €75 million and €95 million). The background to this is the undersupply of electronic components currently affecting the entire electronics industry.

"Due to the latest cancellations of firmly promised delivery quantities, the situation has also worsened significantly for SMA in the short term, contrary to expectations. We are also seeing that project developers and investors are postponing the implementation of larger PV projects until the following year," says Chief Executive Officer Jürgen Reinert. "We are in intensive contact with our partners on the supplier side in order to develop suitable solutions to secure deliveries and to compensate for delivery delays as far as possible in the coming weeks as well. We continue to expect sales in the second half of the year to be higher than in the first half, but in our estimation to remain below the most recently forecast level."

According to Reinert, on the other hand, the very good medium-term business prospects for SMA have not changed: "As part of the SMA Strategy 2025, we are successfully driving forward the further development of the product portfolio towards a system landscape for decentralized energy supply. SMA has positioned itself strategically very well to benefit from the expected global growth of the PV as well as the global storage market and to consolidate its market position."

Seite 1 von 4
SMA Solar Technology Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Managing Board of SMA Solar Technology AG adjusts forecast for the current fiscal year DGAP-News: SMA Solar Technology AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast Managing Board of SMA Solar Technology AG adjusts forecast for the current fiscal year 06.09.2021 / 15:57 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: The Social Chain AG: 1. Halbjahr 2021: Social Chain AG steigert Umsatz um 131 Prozent
DGAP-News: Nordex SE: Nordex gibt mit N163/6.X Turbine Einstieg in die 6-MW-Klasse bekannt
DGAP-Adhoc: Ekotechnika AG: Positive performance in the first nine months of 2020/2021 and further increase in ...
DGAP-News: CeoTronics AG: Konzern-Kennzahlen zum Geschäftsjahr 2020/2021
DGAP-Adhoc: SMA Solar Technology AG: SMA adjusts sales and earnings forecast
DGAP-News: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG : Eyemaxx sells major project in Bernau near Berlin to DIE Deutsche ...
DGAP-News: Bio-Gate AG: Bio-Gate verbessert Umsatz und Ergebnis im Halbjahr 2021
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg veräußert Softwaretochter Docufy GmbH an Elvaston ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON MATTRESS FIRM
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Suspension and Termination of Trading and Cancellation of Listing of ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-Adhoc: 468 SPAC I SE: Business Combination Agreement between Boxine GmbH and 468 SPAC I SE
Modern Plant Based Foods mit News-Hattrick
DGAP-News: PAION UNTERZEICHNET EXKLUSIVEN LIEFER- UND DISTRIBUTIONSVERTRAG MIT CLINIGEN FÜR DAS VEREINIGTE ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16:38 UhrROUNDUP: SMA Solar senkt Prognosen für Gesamtjahr - Aktienkurs sackt ab
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
15:57 UhrDGAP-News: Vorstand der SMA Solar Technology AG passt Prognose für das laufende Geschäftsjahr an
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
15:49 UhrJEFFERIES stuft SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG auf 'Hold'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
15:48 UhrAKTIE IM FOKUS: SMA Solar brechen nach gesenkter Prognose zweistellig ein
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
15:20 Uhrdpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 06.09.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
15:14 UhrAktien Frankfurt: Dax wieder auf Erfolgskurs
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
14:59 UhrSMA Solar senkt Prognosen für Gesamtjahr - angespannte Lieferketten belasten
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
14:38 UhrSMA Solar: Lieferkrise in der Elektronik-Industrie bringt Gewinnwarnung
4investors | Kommentare
14:30 UhrSMA Solar Cuts Outlook Due to Component Shortage
PLX AI | Analysen
14:24 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: SMA Solar Technology AG: SMA passt Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose an
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs