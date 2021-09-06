checkAd

AS Tallinna Vesi changes in the loan agreement

Today, 6 September 2021, AS Tallinna Vesi and OP Corporate Bank plc Estonian Branch signed an amendment to the 28 September 2017 loan agreement.

As a result of the amendment to the loan agreement, the interest risk margin will decrease and the new loan repayment term will be 28 September 2023, instead of the previous term of 28 September 2022. The loan will still be repaid in one installment and all other terms of the loan agreement remain the same.

The amendment to the loan agreement has induced a decrease in AS Tallinna Vesi's loan interest risk margin from 0.66% to 0.60%.



