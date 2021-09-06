checkAd

Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.09.2021, 16:06  |  17   |   |   

On 17 August 2021, Pandora announced a share buy-back programme, cf. Company announcement no. 644. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation).
                                                                                                                                                      
The purpose of the programme is to reduce Pandora’s share capital and to meet obligations arising from company incentive programmes.

Under the programme Pandora will repurchase shares for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 500 million. The programme commenced on 18 August 2021 and will conclude no later than 29 October 2021.

The following transactions have been made under the programme:

  Number of
shares 		Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, latest  announcement 110,500   86,465,322
30 August 2021 14,000 764.05 10,696,708
31 August 2021 13,000 759.60 9,874,863
01 September 2021 8,000 784.00 6,272,005
02 September 2021 10,000 782.54 7,825,438
03 September 2021 13,000 777.33 10,105,258
Accumulated under the programme 168,500   131,239,594

With the transactions stated above, Pandora owns a total of 1,096,885 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.10% of the Company’s share capital.

In accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, all transactions related to the share buyback programme are presented in detailed form in the spread sheet attached to this Company Announcement.

About Pandora

Pandora designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished jewellery made from high-quality materials at affordable prices. Pandora jewellery is sold in more than 100 countries through more than 6,700 points of sale, including around 2,600 concept stores.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora employs 26,000 people worldwide and crafts its jewellery at two LEED certified facilities in Thailand using mainly recycled silver and gold.  The company plans to be carbon neutral by 2025 and has joined the Science Based Targets initiative to reduce emissions across its full value chain. Pandora is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange and generated sales of DKK 19.0 billion (EUR 2.5 billion) in 2020.

Contact
For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations
John Bäckman
VP, Investor Relations, Tax & Treasury
+45 5356 6909
jobck@pandora.net


Kristoffer Aas Malmgren
Investor Relations Director
+45 3050 1174
kram@pandora.net 		Corporate Communications
Johan Melchior
Director External Relations
+45 4060 1415
jome@pandora.net 		 

Attachments





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Transactions in connection with share buyback programme On 17 August 2021, Pandora announced a share buy-back programme, cf. Company announcement no. 644. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TCM Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
Savosolar plans to arrange a rights issue of approximately EUR 5.4 – 6.4 million with additional ...
Gentex Targets Light Commercial Vehicles for Its Digital Rearview Mirrors; Supplies Vision & ...
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
JD.com Announces New Appointments for JD.com and JD Retail
DNO Scores Bergknapp Upgrade
ICG: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR SHAREHOLDINGS
2021 Half Year results postponed following Distimp acquisition
First Radisson RED in central London opens its doors
STMicroelectronics Announces Mass-Market Availability of ST4SIM GSMA-compliant eSIMs for M2M ...
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
AC Immune CEO Andrea Pfeifer Receives First SEF.WomenAward for CEO of the Year
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...