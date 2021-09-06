checkAd

Metadata Management Tools Market worth $15.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report "Metadata Management Tools Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Component (Tools, Services), Metadata Type, Application (Data Governance, Risk & Compliance Management), Business Function, Deployment Mode, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Metadata Management Tools Market size is projected to grow from USD 6.3 billion in 2021 to 15.1 USD billion in 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.0% during the forecast period.

The major factors driving the growth of the Metadata Management Tools Market are the growing importance of centralized data management, the rising importance of metadata management in data security, and the increasing need for higher data quality and trusted analytics.

Based on the Component, the tools segment to account for a larger market size during the forecast period

The Metadata Management Tools Market has been segmented by two components: tools and services. The deployment of metadata management tools has witnessed an increase in adoption, as it serves a variety of purposes, such as resource discovery and stringent non-compliance penalties on the breach of any confidential data that might be internal or external to the company in the developed countries of North America and Europe. The growing adoption of metadata management tools across all major verticals, such as retail, manufacturing, telecom and IT, and BFSI, fuel the growth of the Metadata Management Tools Market.

Based on application, the risk and compliance management segment is expected to hold the highest market size during the forecast period

The Metadata Management Tools Market has been segmented by application into data governance, risk and compliance management, incident management, product and process management and others (operations management, and employee performance data management). Among applications, the risk and compliance management segment is estimated to account for the largest market during the forecast period. Organizations use risk management applications to enhance their risk intelligence capabilities and address risk exposures.

