BabyLONDON, the first Ethereum Reward Token is Pioneering change in the BSC Network with Transparency, Integrity, and Trust

LONDON, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BabyLONDON, the first Ethereum Reward Token, is pioneering change in the BSC Network with Transparency, Integrity, and Trust.

babyLONDON, a pioneering Ethereum Reward Token with a view to secure the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) ecosystem, is on its mission to provide the best investor satisfaction and the safest trading environment.

With the introduction of fully doxxed developers, live cam support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and a huge community of moderators and investors on hand to provide consistent guidance, babyLONDON pride themselves on bringing a new standard of transparency, trust and investor relations.

The project which gives a nod of appreciation to the recent Ethereum London Hard Fork upgrade, also offers a revolutionary new form of passive income, it rewards investors with a variable 10% auto claim Ethereum reflection that will be significantly supported by their new crypto platform currently in development.

babyLONDON development team is led by Hussein Omar and Timothy Saunders. The team, based in London, New York, Melbourne, Toronto, and Johannesburg, is well-equipped to manage and grow a successful project, with professional competence in IT, Management, Engineering, Social Media, and Education. The team is able to provide 24/7 operations and assistance to investors whilst building what they believe to be a vast utility platform for the BSC and crypto in general.

Rick Duke, the Chief Operations Officer at babyLONDON in his statement, said,  "As many imitators fail, and exploits are uncovered, babyLONDON continues to build the infrastructure of real change, real utility, and longevity. Our all-encompassing platform will revolutionize the BSC with a host of unique safety features and unrivaled utility."

The babyLONDON platform will have a host of handy features and provide investors with a one stop place for safer trading.

A crypto university with additional rewards for completing short courses, contract scanning and mapping tools to detect scams, crypto trading with a variety of features, gaming, NFT minting and marketplace, tax & accounting tools to automatically log your requirements based on your own trades, a safe listing section for only KYC and fully vetted projects, and much more to come. Most significant of all these features is the unique way advertising revenues will be used to support the native token, with all profits used to buy the babyLONDON token on the open market, the team plan on creating consistent buy pressure to support the Ethereum passive income rewards system. All tokens purchased through the additional revenue streams will then be burnt, and with this coin burning happening on a daily basis, the team plan to create scarcity and stable price action. Baby LONDON has demonstrated to the cryptocurrency community how HODL and auto claim incentives can revolutionize passive income crypto trading while also being passionate about clearing up what can be a toxic BEC environment at times. BabyLONDON has led the way on all fronts to develop a Binance Smart Chain that is safe and prosperous for everyone.

BabyLONDON, the first Ethereum Reward Token is Pioneering change in the BSC Network with Transparency, Integrity, and Trust LONDON, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BabyLONDON, the first Ethereum Reward Token, is pioneering change in the BSC Network with Transparency, Integrity, and Trust. babyLONDON, a pioneering Ethereum Reward Token with a view to secure the Binance Smart …

