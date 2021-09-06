Cantargia expands nadunolimab development in non-squamous NSCLC

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantargia AB today announced the clinical development status and next steps of nadunolimab (CAN04) in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). As therapies differ between subgroups of NSCLC, future development needs to address segments in parallel and Cantargia will prioritize patients most likely to benefit. New interim data to be presented at the ESMO Congress, September 16-21, 2021, indicate the strongest anti-tumor effect in non-squamous NSCLC. In the next planned step, up to 40 patients with non-squamous NSCLC will be treated with nadunolimab and carboplatin/pemetrexed in the CANFOUR study. The first patient is expected to be enrolled during Q4 2021. In parallel, a randomized clinical study in this patient group is planned to start by the end of 2022. Development in other segments of NSCLC continue according to plan.

In the CANFOUR phase I/IIa trial, 30 out of the planned 31 patients with NSCLC have started combination treatment with first line chemotherapy and the last patient is expected to be enrolled during Q3 2021. The project has thus reached a stage where it is important to prioritize the development on the patient subgroup most likely to benefit from the therapy and combine nadunolimab with the standard therapy used in that segment.

Interim data in NSCLC from the CANFOUR study, which is carried out in treatment-naïve patients or relapsed on previous immunotherapy with pembrolizumab, was reported in September 2020 and showed much higher response rates for the nadunolimab combination than expected from chemotherapy alone. Updated results from the trial, to be presented in more detail at the ESMO Congress, September 16-21, 2021, reveal that the increased anti-tumor response by the nadunolimab combination compared to historical controls is more pronounced in patients with non-squamous NSCLC.

Supported by these new interim data and as a first step in a focused late-stage clinical development strategy, nadunolimab is now being advanced in non-squamous NSCLC, the largest subgroup of NSCLC, which constitutes about 70-80 per cent of all NSCLC cases1. The most frequently used first line platinum-based chemotherapy for this patient group is carboplatin/pemetrexed and up to 40 patients will receive this together with nadunolimab in a new arm in the CANFOUR protocol. The first patient is planned to be enrolled in Q4, 2021. In parallel, a randomized trial in this form of NSCLC is planned to start by the end of 2022. The design is dependent on e.g. emerging data and input from external experts as well as regulatory agencies.