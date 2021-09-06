checkAd

Valbiotis Announces the Completion of Recruitment for the Phase II HEART Clinical Study Conducted With TOTUM•070 in Hypercholesterolemia, a Risk Factor for Cardiovascular Disease

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.09.2021, 17:40  |  28   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Valbiotis (FR0013254851 – ALVAL, PEA/SME eligible), a French research and development company committed to scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic diseases, announces that it has completed the recruitment of 120 volunteers for the Phase II HEART clinical study at the beginning of September 2021, in accordance with the schedule announced by the Company. In line with its development plan, Valbiotis confirms that the results of the HEART study will be available in the second quarter of 2022.

The HEART clinical study is a multicenter, international, randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind study involving 120 people with untreated moderate hypercholesterolemia between 130 and 190 mg/dL. Participants are divided into two equivalent arms of 60 people, supplemented for 6 months with TOTUM070 or placebo. The primary endpoint of the HEART study is the reduction of blood LDL-cholesterol levels, a risk factor for cardiovascular disease and in particular atherosclerosis, and it has several secondary objectives of interest.

Murielle CAZAUBIEL, Head of Development, Medical, Regulatory and Industrial Affairs, member of the Valbiotis Board of Directors, comments: "We are completing enrollment in the HEART clinical study and we are delighted with the progress of this study and look forward to seeing the results in a few months. The medical need is real: according to the WHO, nearly 40% of the world's adult population has high cholesterol, a well-known cardiovascular risk factor. High-risk patients are generally treated with drug-based approaches. But for more moderate forms, there is a lack of a non-drug, open-label, clinically proven option to reduce excess blood LDL-cholesterol before it becomes too high risk. We are developing TOTUM•070 to bring this preventive option to as many people as possible."

TOTUM•070 is an innovative active substance derived from food plant extracts, without phytosterols or red yeast rice, developed to act on lipid metabolism in people with hypercholesterolemia. Once development is completed, TOTUM•070 will be indicated for people with LDL-hypercholesterolemia, for levels up to 190 mg/dL, with a moderate overall cardiovascular risk. TOTUM•070 could be recommended in this large population for whom no first-line drug treatment is currently recommended (see press release of October 27, 2020).

Seite 1 von 3
Valbiotis Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Valbiotis Announces the Completion of Recruitment for the Phase II HEART Clinical Study Conducted With TOTUM•070 in Hypercholesterolemia, a Risk Factor for Cardiovascular Disease Regulatory News: Valbiotis (FR0013254851 – ALVAL, PEA/SME eligible), a French research and development company committed to scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic diseases, announces that it has completed the recruitment of 120 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Iraq: TotalEnergies Signs Major Agreements for the Sustainable Development of the Basra Region Natural ...
UK MHRA Grants GenSight Biologics’ LUMEVOQ Ophthalmic Gene Therapy Promising Innovative Medicine ...
New Study Investigates the Ability of Masimo ORi to Provide Early Warning of Hypoxemia During ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Checker, LLP: Final Deadline Reminder for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Investors – JRVR
ESI Group Continues Evolving Its Board of Directors
Korian Strengthens Its Healthcare Activities and Creates a Business Line Dedicated to Mental Health ...
Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Announces That It Has Been Granted an H-P2A Patent in Europe
UMC Reports Sales for August 2021
Final Deadline for Investors with Losses Exceeding $500K to Actively Participate in the Orphazyme ...
Last Few Hours for Shareholders with Losses Exceeding $500K to Actively Participate in James River ...
Titel
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
Facedrive Provides a Corporate Update
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering