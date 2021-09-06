Valbiotis Announces the Completion of Recruitment for the Phase II HEART Clinical Study Conducted With TOTUM•070 in Hypercholesterolemia, a Risk Factor for Cardiovascular Disease

The HEART clinical study is a multicenter, international, randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind study involving 120 people with untreated moderate hypercholesterolemia between 130 and 190 mg/dL. Participants are divided into two equivalent arms of 60 people, supplemented for 6 months with TOTUM • 070 or placebo. The primary endpoint of the HEART study is the reduction of blood LDL-cholesterol levels, a risk factor for cardiovascular disease and in particular atherosclerosis, and it has several secondary objectives of interest.

Valbiotis (FR0013254851 – ALVAL, PEA/SME eligible), a French research and development company committed to scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic diseases, announces that it has completed the recruitment of 120 volunteers for the Phase II HEART clinical study at the beginning of September 2021, in accordance with the schedule announced by the Company. In line with its development plan, Valbiotis confirms that the results of the HEART study will be available in the second quarter of 2022.

Murielle CAZAUBIEL, Head of Development, Medical, Regulatory and Industrial Affairs, member of the Valbiotis Board of Directors, comments: "We are completing enrollment in the HEART clinical study and we are delighted with the progress of this study and look forward to seeing the results in a few months. The medical need is real: according to the WHO, nearly 40% of the world's adult population has high cholesterol, a well-known cardiovascular risk factor. High-risk patients are generally treated with drug-based approaches. But for more moderate forms, there is a lack of a non-drug, open-label, clinically proven option to reduce excess blood LDL-cholesterol before it becomes too high risk. We are developing TOTUM•070 to bring this preventive option to as many people as possible."

TOTUM•070 is an innovative active substance derived from food plant extracts, without phytosterols or red yeast rice, developed to act on lipid metabolism in people with hypercholesterolemia. Once development is completed, TOTUM•070 will be indicated for people with LDL-hypercholesterolemia, for levels up to 190 mg/dL, with a moderate overall cardiovascular risk. TOTUM•070 could be recommended in this large population for whom no first-line drug treatment is currently recommended (see press release of October 27, 2020).