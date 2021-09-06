checkAd

Ageas reports on first week of share buy-back programme

In line with the Connect21 strategy Ageas initiated last week the share buy-back programme as announced on 11 August 2021. Today Ageas reports the purchase of 80,693 Ageas shares in the period from 01-09-2021 until 03-09-2021.

Date Number of
Shares 		Total amount
(EUR) 		Average price
(EUR) 		Lowest price
(EUR) 		Highest price
(EUR)
01-09-2021 35,750 1,536,485 42.98 42.70 43.24
02-09-2021 29,078 1,245,175 42.82 42.59 43.04
03-09-2021 15,865 676,223 42.62 42.45 43.08
Total 80,693 3,457,883 42.85 42.45 43.24

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 1 September 2021, Ageas has bought back 80,693 shares for a total amount of EUR 3,457,883. This corresponds to 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

Ageas is a listed international insurance Group with a heritage spanning almost 200 years. It offers Retail and Business customers Life and Non-Life insurance products designed to suit their specific needs, today and tomorrow. As one of Europe's larger insurance companies, Ageas concentrates its activities in Europe and Asia, which together make up the major part of the global insurance market. It operates successful insurance businesses in Belgium, the UK, France, Portugal, Turkey, China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, and the Philippines through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries and long term partnerships with strong financial institutions and key distributors. Ageas ranks among the market leaders in the countries in which it operates. It represents a staff force of over 45,000 people and reported annual inflows close to EUR 36 billion in 2019 (all figures at 100%).

